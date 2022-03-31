After the adventure in Mercedes, the Finn moved to the Swiss team of Sauber and in Bahrain he qualified sixth, finishing the GP in the same position, while in Saudi Arabia last weekend he qualified eighth and was fighting with Esteban Ocon for sixth place when he retired due to an engine temperature problem.

In the first race the Finn started next to former teammate Lewis Hamilton, in the second he started eight places ahead of the seven-time world champion, and only 0 “079 behind Russell.

“I think this was the best scenario I could ever imagine for our first season together – said Bottas when asked by Motorsport.com if the team has exceeded expectations – Yes, I’m definitely happy with the decision I made. and the general situation “.

“If we can continue to improve the car there is no doubt that we should still be able to fight for Q3 and the top 10 in the future, so it’s nice.”

Bottas said the team can aim to fight against Mercedes and chase Red Bull and Ferrari in the fight for the third best team on the grid.

“I think this should be the goal now, it seems that we are more or less in the same position as Bahrain, even though I thought it would be more difficult in Jeddah. I think aiming to be the best of the others is a good motivation and an excellent goal. We hope to be able to fight for fifth position in the race. It would be a big step for us. “

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Regarding the problem, the mechanics cleaned the radiator ducts, but there was nothing to be done and therefore the withdrawal occurred.

“The engine temperature started to rise, first a little, but then quickly, and nothing could stop it. So maybe it was a leak or something. In the end we had to retire the car so as not to destroy the engine.”

“I think we were having a good race so far. I was fighting with Fernando Alonso, but he too retired in the end; I was in contention for sixth place. The car felt good, the pace was good. And if nothing else. maybe we had a bit of an advantage over Alpine. So not bad. “

Team principal Frédéric Vasseur admitted it was frustrating that a great weekend ended with a retirement for Valtteri.

“We had a problem with the car’s temperature from lap to lap,” the Frenchman told Motorsport.com.

“We asked him to pit at a certain point, we changed the tires and cleaned the air ducts. But after one lap it happened again, so we stopped the car to avoid damaging the engine.”

“We are still investigating what happened. It’s a real shame, because the pace was there and Valtteri was going well, he was cautious, he didn’t take any risks and he was quite comfortable.”

Despite the disappointment, Vasseur highlighted how 2022 is totally different from last season, when Alfa Romeo was always at the bottom of the grid.

“We were less than a tenth from the Top5 in qualifying, which is quite encouraging for the team, because after Bahrain on a different track we showed that the pace was there and that we can have our say on every single track; this is good for us. But it’s a shame not to score points in this situation. “

“We are certainly a bit disappointed because we leave with a zero, but on the other hand we were already out in Q1 a year ago. But now it’s a different world.”