Valtteri Bottas is preparing to take part in his second season as a driver in Alfa Romeo Racing. The first, which ended last November, saw him finish in tenth place overall in the Drivers’ Championship with 49 points accumulated. An excellent haul, if we consider that the riders ahead of him belong to teams that finished the Constructors’ World Championship in the top 4 positions, with the exception of Lando Norris.

After a season made up of 21 appointments, the Finnish rider prepared well over the winter for a year that will be even more demanding with its 23 events, 2 more than in 2022. Little rest, many activities that made him dispose of the toxins and present at the start of the new season not only with a new look, but with renewed ambitions.

If 2022 was a satisfactory year thanks to a better-than-expected C42, 2023 will have to be an even better year. The goals, in terms of results, have not been set, but the will of the former Mercedes driver is clear: to be more competitive than last year and get more points, continuing the team’s growth that began just 12 months ago.

Bottas, how was your winter? Did he manage to recharge his batteries ahead of the longest Formula 1 season ever?

“I had a great winter. I did a lot of sport, I relaxed like that and I’m ready for the new season.”

What are your ambitions for the 2023 season?

“We have to aim for something more than last year and I honestly think it’s normal for a Formula 1 driver and team to have these ambitions. We always want to do better than the previous year. Hopefully we can make solid progress together and I I have to be a better driver. But the team too must aspire to be an ever stronger team.”

Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Tell us about your first season as a driver for the Hinwil team. Satisfied?

“It was a very interesting first year with Alfa Romeo. It was nice to see real progress right from the start. The team has improved a lot since the beginning and team spirit has also risen over the course of the season. Obviously c ‘There’s always something to improve, but seeing progress is great.”

What did you miss most about your profession over the winter?

“I can’t wait to get back to racing! That’s what I miss even though I’ve done a lot of really fun things over the winter, but in the end I’m a rider and I miss racing. And that’s what I love And I’m looking forward to doing and getting satisfying races.”

What is your relationship with your teammate, Guan Yu Zhou, and where do you think you can take the team by collaborating with him?

“During 2022 Guan Yu and I got to know each other better and better. We went through good results, but also disappointing ones. We had great races, we worked well as a team and we have great respect for each other. We have a lot potential and will certainly make him a stronger and very important driver for the team.”

