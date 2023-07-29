The Aston Martin season shows a subtle parallel with the Ferrari 2022 campaign. The Silverstone team has started the championship in great shape, playing the role of second force. A major update package has arrived in Canada that should have narrowed the gap to Red Bull, but AMR23 has instead started to regress to fifth strength. Aston Martin, and like it Ferrari in the past season, is the mirror of the pitfalls of the ground effect Formula 1 carswhere increasing performance can break the balance of a car.

Krack-Binotto: specular statements

Mike Krack spoke again during the Belgian Grand Prix press conference. The Aston Martin Team Principal has confirmed the evolution in the races following the Canada update package: “These cars are very complex. Developing no longer means simply increasing the load more and more. Very often go introduce some characteristic changes to the car or create other effects and probably this is what happened. We must eliminate these problems that we have introduced as soon as possible”.

It’s hard not to notice the similarity with the statements made in 2022 by Mattia Binotto, then Team Principal of Ferrari. The Cavallino had brought a new bottom in July to Paul Ricard, but in subsequent outings the F1-75 started to suffer especially in terms of race pace: “The development we had brought to France, practically the latest from an aerodynamic point of view, had been done to improve hopping and for us it should have been a significant step forward in reducing it. Inevitably it also led to secondary behaviorshowever desired, but which today are limiting us in something”.

The difficulties of ground effect

The words of the two Team Principals reflect the pitfalls of the current regulations. In the tenets of Formula 1, improving performance is associated with increasing downforce and aerodynamic efficiency. However, the process turns out to be more complex with ground effect cars than in the past. Already in Austria Lewis Hamilton spoke of difficulty finding new service with the current single-seaters, referring to the risk of running into porpoising by dint of lowering the car and increasing the load. However, the declarations of Mike Krack and Mattia Binotto refer to something still different.

The first two years of the ground effect regulations show how to find performance you run the risk of compromising balance, suspension settings, sensitivity to wind and driving conditions. All this introduces a series of behaviors that increase the nervousness and unpredictability of the car, dynamics not easily analyzed in the simulator. The instability and consequent driving compromises also make it difficult to keep the tires in the right temperature window, further damaging the pace. The observation of these difficulties gives an idea of ​​the enterprise that the aspiring challengers of Red Bull are facing. Recovering the performance gap is only part of the challenge, since the great difficulty will be to do it without losing the car’s balance.