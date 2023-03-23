Formula 1, the starting grid of the grand prix and the visibility of the drivers become a coincidence. After the penalties inflicted on Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso in the first 2 GPs of the season for having positioned laterally outside the margins of their respective boxes, the visibility alarm went off.

Of course, it’s not a safety issue, but from a sporting point of view this topic is gaining importance race after race, penalty after penalty. Fernando Alonso, in Jeddah, almost risked losing the podium for having put the right-hand wheels out of his box.

This type of positioning, according to the FIA ​​international sporting regulations, entails a 5-second penalty to be served at the pit stop as both Ocon and former teammate Alonso did.

Following the event in Jeddah, Alpine’s sporting director, Alan Permane, took the liberty of commenting on the incident and the rules governing cases such as the one involving his own driver and that of Aston Martin Racing.

“I think this new regulation of where the car has to stop on the grid is a bit draconian,” said Permane.

“No one benefits from having an extra 10cm to one side or the other. I don’t see why. And they’re free to paint the grids any width they want, there doesn’t seem to be a regulation on that.”

It’s not just a question of the severity of the penalties for such cases, but also of the – scarce – visibility the drivers have to live with as they move to their position on the grid. Free from errors, Max Verstappen still wanted to break the spear in favor of those who, on the other hand, suffered penalties. Perhaps also to try to avoid running into them in the near future.

“The visibility of the car is really poor, and that’s probably the main problem why sometimes you end up not quite right in your garage,” said Verstappen.

“It’s painful when it happens, but it’s a bit like the white line with the limits of the track. Sometimes it’s debated: did you gain anything by going wide or not, by going off that line?”.

“I think at some point there needs to be a rule. It seems really silly if people start to benefit from going left and right, but I don’t know what can be done better.”

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez also agrees with his teammate. According to him, entering the starting grid slots perfectly is a matter of luck.

“It’s really hard to figure out where we’ve stopped,” he attacked. The Mexican then admitted that he probably stopped earlier than necessary due to scruple.

“I think I overdid it [nella prudenza] and I stopped too early, but you don’t know that when you’re in the car. You can’t tell if you’re too far behind or if you’ve gone too far.”

“We need better visibility to be able to have a clearer idea than we currently have. It’s good that there is a rule that governs what is possible and what is not possible to do on the grid, but at the same time, sometimes , it’s a matter of luck as to the correct positioning or not”.

A comment from George Russell could not be missing. The Mercedes driver and GPDA director thinks that the penalty given to Alonso in Jeddah was too extreme.

“It’s incredibly difficult to position well,” admitted the Briton. “We’re sitting really low down and to put things into perspective, we only see the top 4-5cm of the front tyres. So we can’t see the tarmac.”

“There are these big long yellow lines that indicate… But I can’t see them. Not to mention the white lines, which determine your lateral position anyway. It’s very, very difficult, so I think we should show more common sense.”