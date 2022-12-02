The president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has hinted that he wants to better define what should be the use of the black flag with the orange disc that can force single-seaters that are racing with damage and that could lose some money to stop in the pits. pieces causing a serious danger to the driver in the race or to his opponents, rather than to the race officials or the public in the grandstand.

The topic is under discussion and it will be interesting to understand what the orientation of the International Federation will be. The positions are emerging, taking into account the experiences seen this year…

“It’s quite difficult to make decisions – explained Nikolas Tombazis, FIA technical commissioner for the single-seater sector -, but we will continue to display the black and orange flag to a single-seater in which there is serious structural damage. In those cases you can’t really think about continuing to run. Like Hamilton in Singapore, for example, his front wing dragged along the tarmac. There were no conditions for leaving the car on the track, but in 99% of cases the teams are able to establish with their tools what the danger threshold is, eliminating the need for our intervention, because the teams are generally very responsible in these situations”.

The championship finale proposed other situations other than Hamilton’s which, inevitably, sparked controversy…

“We certainly won’t be displaying the black flag with an orange disc for a side bulkhead that flutters after a contact, while if we were to observe that the front wing flaps oscillate differently from each other, then we would consider the situation dangerous. But since the wings have a flap adjustment system which is generally located 100 mm from the side bulkhead, it’s easy to think that it was the outermost part of the wing that gave way, leaving the internal profiles intact”.

Well, someone had to say about Max Verstappen’s wing damaged in the Brazilian GP in contact with Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes…

“The Red Bull wing was not dangerous, but it was also checked after the race by the marshals and was found to be structurally intact. In short, there was no risk that it could come off so we did not intervene”.