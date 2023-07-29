Charles Leclerc’s Saturday ‘Sprint’ got off to a bad start in the Sprint Shootout, with a mistake in turn 9 on the decisive lap which not only cost him potential pole, but also relegated him to fourth place.

The Spa-Francorchamps Sprint Race went no better. In fact, it made the situation worse. Starting from the fourth spot of the grid – actually from the fourth position behind the Safety Car – the Monegasque ran into a series of problems which, in just 11 laps, made him lose a position and also the possibility of fighting for the podium .

After a rain close to being torrential, the Spa track dried quickly, prompting several drivers to pit on the first lap of the Sprint Race to switch from extreme wet tires to intermediates.

Carlos Sainz Jr. strengthened by a better position than Leclerc both on the grid and after the start, he came into the pits first, having precedence, while the Monegasque was forced to wait a lap. Once back in, his pit stop was slow due to a problem which, however, Charles was unable to explain. For this he was forced to lose some positions, remaining behind Sainz until the finish line.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“Unfortunately yes, the pit stop didn’t help us today. Carlos [Sainz] he was ahead of me on the first lap, so he had the priority of pitting to put the intermediates. Unfortunately I was a ‘passenger’ of the situation and had to go for a lap with extreme wet tyres. It certainly wasn’t ideal at the time, but I couldn’t do better things at the time.”

“Plus we had a problem at the pit stop, unfortunately. I still don’t know what it was, but this made us lose 2-3 positions again, I think. So, yes, it’s not a Sprint Race in which we managed to maximize We need to work on this, because when we don’t have the pace to do great things, we have to at least try to optimize our package”.

The SF-23 has struggled not only because of the adverse situations, but also because it doesn’t seem to have the right pace to be competitive in the long term. Furthermore, in Spa the weather is often so uncertain as to represent a real unknown factor for teams, drivers and those in charge of weather forecasting. In short, Leclerc will start from pole tomorrow, but there are few certainties.

“It’s hard to imagine anything for tomorrow, because when they say it will be dry it rains and when it must rain it is dry. So…” concluded the Ferrari driver.