If the two Cavallino drivers had arrived in Imola with the intention of building a double, Mattia Binotto has never talked about a Ferrari one-two in the Emilia Romagna GP. The home race for the Scuderia ended with a poor sixth place for Charles Leclerc and another retirement from Carlos Sainz.

We would have to pull our hair out for how the race went at Enzo and Dino … Read on

#Binotto #dont #despair #lets #smile