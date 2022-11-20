The final race of the season saw Ferrari consolidate second place in the Constructors’ standings and Charles Leclerc manage to finish ahead of Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings at the end of an intense race where he drove masterfully despite the one-stop strategy.

We need to look at the glass as half full, especially after the complicated weekends experienced in Mexico and Brazil where both performance and strategic clarity were lacking.

Mattia Binotto said he was satisfied with how Ferrari ended the season. The team principal of the Scuderia, speaking to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 HD, also removed a few pebbles from his shoes after the rumors of his departure at the end of the year circulated earlier this week.

“This second place in both standings is the result of an entire season’s work, not just today’s race. The team worked well this weekend and didn’t get distracted by speculation. It may seem trivial, but everyone has always remained focused”.

Binotto then underlined the value of having finished in the Constructors ahead of Mercedes at the end of a race where the F1-75s proved to be superior to the W13s, and he praised the work done by everyone on the track today, from the strategists to the drivers.

“The second place in the Constructors’ category ahead of Mercedes was deserved. We were faster, they had a reliability problem but they weren’t as good as us with strategies”.

“Charles’ second place in the drivers’ standings was earned by feigning a stop and causing them to pit again. It was the right move. I have to congratulate the pit wall, the mechanics and the riders”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, celebrates his second place with chocolate donuts Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Charles rode very well today. He managed the tires well. This weekend we focused mainly on race pace. Balance was key, but above all the handling of the rider. Being too aggressive in the opening laps resulted in excessive tire wear, and we saw this with Hamilton in the first stint. He pushed too hard and the tires got ruined. Charles was aware of this. He knew how to manage by driving coolly and well and he deserved this second place”.

However, the bitterness remains in the mouth of not being able to contain the excessive power of Red Bull until the end of the year. The Milton Keynes team, from mid-season onwards, was impregnable but Binotto wanted to focus attention on how much the team has grown in recent years even if it is not yet ready to compete for the most important goal.

“The team has grown a lot in the past seasons. 2020 and 2021 were the hardest and darkest years. No one would have bet that we would show up so strong this season with a new era. We had aimed at it. We said we wanted to be competitive, but we never promised to win the championship.”

“This year we have shown that we are not yet mature and ready for victory. This is the fact. We made some mistakes in some weekends, but we will improve further. Being competitive and winning are two different things and there is one more step to take. However, this team worked well in the difficult situations and they proved it again today.”