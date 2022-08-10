Ferrari, cross and delight. Delight for having created a single-seater, the F1-75, which brought the Prancing Horse back not only to win races after a tremendous two years from a sporting point of view, but also capable of giving the illusion of being able to really play the titles until the end. of the season as it hasn’t happened for years.

Croce, on the other hand, for the reliability of the power unit, amazing in its performances as it is labile and delicate, repeatedly the author of disappointments right at the most beautiful. But also for her strategy, which on several occasions has thrown away results that could have kept the Red in the running in both world rankings.

The last choice of the Ferrari wall that caused discussion came at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the last race before the summer break currently underway. Yet Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal, argues that the Scuderia’s strategy section is not a weak point.

“First of all, I believe there is always a way to improve, you cannot be perfect and you never will be. I have no doubts about the need to always make progress, we need to improve on aerodynamics, on the chassis, on the power unit, on the strategy and all the aspects that can be improved “, declared the engineer from Reggio in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

“Having said that, I think I have a great team dealing with strategy and I don’t think it’s our weak point. Races like Monaco, Silverstone or Paul Ricard were considered problematic on this front, but I don’t see the group as a problem. because I believe that we have also made the right decisions “.

Binotto then went into the specifics of those who many have judged errors of the Ferrari wall, explaining why the choices made were and are still considered correct today.

“I’m not convinced that what we did was wrong, I think we made the right decisions when they were made, and sometimes they turned out to be unfortunate, not wrong. And if we look at the work of our team of strategy, sometimes they also did great things, better than their opponents “.

“For example, in Austria we had the right strategy, unlike our opponents, just as we probably had the best strategy in France before Charles’ mistake. At Paul Ricard we had the courage to bring two sets of averages to the race, and to make a choice of this type you don’t have to be not only good, but also courageous “.

“So, overall, we have a good team and I don’t think this is a weak point. We could start discussing, once again, Monaco, Silverstone and Paul Ricard: from my point of view I think they were difficult decisions, perhaps unfortunate. , but not always wrong. So I don’t think it’s our weakness right now. “

The Ferrari team principal, then, took into consideration what Mercedes did in the last laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, when a not called to the pits caused Lewis Hamilton to lose his eighth world title, handing it to Max Verstappen.

“I also believe that that was the right decision for Lewis. Max was right, he won the championship, but if the opposite had happened (Hamilton makes the pit stop, and Verstappen remains on track) how would the world championship have ended? We will never know. “

“So if Charles had entered the pits at Silverstone, with Lewis probably staying on track with fresh tires anyway, how would the race have ended? I don’t know. Everyone thinks they can somehow discuss what we decided at Silverstone, but the reality is that we will never have the answer ”, concluded Binotto.