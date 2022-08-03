Ferrari raced much of the first half of the 2022 Formula 1 season with some too many apprehensions. The F1-75 proved to be the best performing car for a long time, but it also denoted reliability problems that too often destroyed the Maranello team’s plans and lost victories that seemed very close to being won.

Several times Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had to chew bitter. The troubles, especially concentrated on the power units called – but also in fact – “Superfast”, prevented them from winning victories and points that today would have kept Ferrari in contention for both world titles.

With the summer break, Mattia Binotto took stock of the reliability of the car. As he had already said earlier, the interventions to make the Maranello power unit more solid would certainly have needed days and weeks, but more time.

After Hungary, the Ferrari team principal revealed that some changes cannot be made this season, but will be made in view of 2023. During the current season, however, the team will try to manage the problems during the missing races. at the end of the current World Cup.

“We are working on reliability, we are also managing it on Grand Prix weekends. We are working on it and we try to resolve it definitively for the next one”, admitted Binotto during the Hungarian post-race debriefing to selected media, including Motorsport.com.

“There are certain changes that do not take days and weeks to make them. So they will be definitively resolved next year, but that does not mean that they will not already be managed this season.”

In addition to reliability, Binotto also referred to more pressing problems from a regulatory and political point of view. We are talking about the FIA ​​directive which aims to reduce porpoising – for safety reasons – and avoid the decline in funds, one of the technical topics under the eye of the storm in recent weeks.

Starting from the Belgian Grand Prix, an Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric (AOM) will be introduced that the teams will not be able to overcome. Additionally, to ensure that the AOM applies to all competitors equally, the FIA ​​is also introducing measures that will outlaw the gimmicks with which some teams would be able to flex their funds and boards to improve performance.

The Ferrari team principal continued to follow his line, also underlining how damaging the delays towards some regulation choices are in view of next season. The concepts of next year’s single-seaters have already been put on paper and now it is too late – and too expensive – to intervene, also considering the presence of the budget cap which has the function of quoting team expenses.

“On the directive for Spa, it has been circulated, exists, is known and will be implemented in Spa. It is a certain thing. We are going too long on the regulations for next year, it seems to me too late. We cannot make such significant changes like this. late, also considering the fact that we have limited hours in the wind tunnel and there is also the budget cap that limits us “.

“By now the car concepts are set. Going to change them now makes no sense because it is a non-existent problem. Even in Hungary no one has talked about bouncing and I am sorry that it is taking so long for a question that does not exist. We are talking about nothing. and we are dragging it. I think nothing is changed. Otherwise it would be crazy “, concluded Binotto.