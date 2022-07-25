Ferrari went through another difficult weekend or, at least, far from the initial expectations in terms of results. The fifth place obtained by Carlos Sainz Jr. is nothing more than a drop in the middle of the sea, insignificant if taken individually and not decisive – positively – for the purpose of the run-up to the 2022 Formula 1 world titles.

Charles Leclerc’s retirement on lap 17 of the French Grand Prix was the first blow on Sunday for the Maranello team. Then, after an amazing comeback from the back, Carlos Sainz had to give up the third position for a stop arrived with 10 laps from the end with which he thwarted the overtaking from the film library set up shortly before on George Russell and Sergio Perez.

At the end of the race, Mattia Binotto, Ferrari’s team principal, spoke to Sky’s microphones explaining why the team called the Madrid rider back to the pits while he was in third position.

“I know there are questions about Carlos’ second pit stop, but we think stopping him again was the right choice. We talked to him too, we clarified, we didn’t have enough rubber to finish the race. In doing so he made a point. for the fastest lap, he took it away from Max, there are many reasons. We would not have reached the end and at that point we chose the most appropriate to do it “.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz’s comeback was favored by a great guide from the rider, but also by the choice to bring two sets of new Medium compounds to the race. Carlos was able to use them to complete one of the best races of the year and probably of his career from a driving point of view.

“We had brought two sets of new mediums into the race convinced that it was the right choice, that they were better than the Hards, we knew we could handle them well and they did,” continued Binotto. “Sainz had a great race starting from the back, he had patience on the first lap to avoid accidents and then lap after lap he recovered. He too had problems with the unsafe release at the pit stop, we will look at him well to understand what it is. success”.

“I’m happy for Carlos’ weekend. He did two extraordinary things. The first time in Q2, considering he is having the confidence he needs. Then he also helped Charles in Q3. Then the extraordinary overtaking he made outside today on Perez. He had the courage to do it, even if I could have used other words … he had the courage and overtook like a great driver. Ferrari.