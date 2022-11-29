Matthias Binotto presenting the resignation officially leave Ferrari, after 28 years of honorable career. The second half of the season prancing Horse in Formula 1 it was below expectations, and as often happens especially in football when the results don’t come, the coach always pays. In the case of Ferrari it is Matthias Binotto who leaves the role of Team Principal of the Gestione Sportiva and who from 2023 could be replaced by Frederic Vasseurthe current number one in theAlfa Romeo-Sauber.

Mattia Binotto’s adventure at the wheel of Gestione Sportiva Ferrari officially ended at the end of 2022. The Italian engineer paid for the second part of the season in which Ferrari lost ground to Red Bull undergoing the comeback of Mercedes. To Abu Dhabi the Scuderia managed to keep the title of vice champion among the drivers with Leclerc and in the Constructors.

The decision to send Binotto away would have been made by John Elkann, the Ferrari President, especially annoyed by the outcome of the race in Brazil and from the heavy error in the Interlagos qualifications when Charles Leclerc he was sent out on the track with intermediate tires, while the others mounted dry ones. The disappointment of the Monegasque it was blatant and was not ignored by John Elkannwho identified the culprit in Binotto.

The news of Binotto’s dismissal from Ferrari went around the world, so much so that the Maranello team immediately ran for cover denying at the beginning the indiscretion. After the end of the championship, the rumors became more insistent until the official announcement came from Maranello: “Ferrari announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mattia Binotto who will leave his role as Team Principal of the Scuderia Ferrari on 31 December.

Benedict Vigna commented: “I would like to thank Mattia for his many key contributions over his 28 years at Ferrari, and in particular for his driving which brought the team back to being competitive last season. Thanks to this, we are in a strong position to renew our commitment, first and foremost to our incredible fans around the world, to win the most important trophy in motorsport. All of us at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wish Mattia all the best for the future.”

Matthias Binotto therefore leaves Ferrari afterwards 28 yearsof which 3 at the helm of the Sports Management: “With the regret that this entails, I have decided to end my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the goals set. I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step, although it was a difficult decision for me. I thank all the people of the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfactions.”

Vasseur instead of Binotto

After the resignation of Mattia Binotto, the hunt for a replacement opens, which could be Frederic Vasseur. It would be a Frenchman, as it was Jean Todtthe man of the winning epic by license plate Michael Schumacher.

In his career, the French engineer made Leclerc debut in F1 with Alfa Romeo and could put the Monegasque permanently behind the wheel of Ferrari at the center of the projectwhich clearly did not happen under the management of Mattia Binotto.

Also it would seem that Vasseur is also sponsored by Carlos Tavaresthe CEO of Stellantisi.e. of the Group of which Elkann is also President.

