Mercedes climbed to the podium in Barcelona with George Russell, but it is above all with the pace of Lewis Hamilton, who recovered from 19th position after the contact caused by Kevin Magnussen in the first lap, to fourth place with a spectacular comeback made up of good overtaking. W13 gave the feeling of being a car coming out of a deep crisis.

Then the seven-time world champion was forced to lift his foot due to a loss of water from the engine which caused overheating and in order not to roast everything he had to settle for fifth position at the checkered flag.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, overtakes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, in the pits Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff, given the reaction of the Star, does not rule out a Mercedes that could return to contention for the world championship, considering that George Russell’s gap from the top is 36 points and that for the Austrian manager Lewis’s silver arrow was the most fast on the track, forgetting, perhaps, that the accumulated gap of the young Englishman was over half a minute.

“I saw a car that today reminded me of those of previous seasons: on the first lap we were more than 30 seconds behind the whole group and with a great comeback we got close to the podium. It is a very encouraging figure and shows that we have made a big step forward “.

“We have to bet on the fact that we can enter the fight for the world championship. But you need a car that can finish first and second. And I think we have valid reasons to believe that we can get there ”.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari Team Principal talking to Christian Horner Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Wolff looks to the future, while Mattia Binotto anticipates the times, surprising with one of his predictions …

“Monaco is a GP in itself. It is a race in which what we saw in Barcelona is not necessarily relevant. In the Principality I imagine that Mercedes can be part of the fight, because it is a car that has load and traction ”.

“I wouldn’t be surprised at all if George and Hamilton can have a good race in a citizen like Monte Carlo. For me, you need to reset: it will be important to do a clean lap, it will be important for the driver who finds the right pace in the qualifying lap and without traffic. There will be many aspects and many details that can make the difference “.

The message from the Cavallino team principal is loud and clear…