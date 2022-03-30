Charles Leclerc’s start to the season was almost perfect. The Monegasque, after spending the last two years away from the top positions, managed to get pole and victory in the opening race in Bahrain and second place behind Max Verstappen in the last round in Jeddah after an exciting duel with the Dutch.

At the end of the first two rounds of 2022, Leclerc leads the drivers’ standings with a haul of 45 points followed by teammate Carlos Sainz, second at 33, and by Max Verstappen, third thanks to the 25 points obtained with last Sunday’s success.

At the end of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​Mattia Binotto spent words of praise for the Monegasque considering Leclerc a talent capable of fighting for the title.

“It certainly is, but it is something we knew at the time we decided to renew his contract until 2024. We know what he is capable of.”

“I think now he is simply proving that he is capable of fighting for the championship. There is no doubt that he has the talent and the skills. He is an excellent driver and we are happy that he was able to demonstrate these qualities in the first two races ”.

Leclerc has shown a lot of self-criticism at the start of the season, declaring himself aware that he can still improve in several areas.

“I am quite happy with this start of the season. I’m working well with teams and the preparation for the first two races of the year has been excellent ”.

“In general I am satisfied, but we can do better. What makes me happy is not so much the performances that I was able to show, but the fact that I know exactly where I have to work and what I have to do to unlock further performances ”.

“I have no idea if this will be enough or not to win the title. We are still at the beginning of the championship, but I must say it was a good start “.

“As I have said several times, the key will be development and we drivers must help the team in the best possible way to maintain this level of competitiveness”.