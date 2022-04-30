The link between Ferrari and Philip Morris dates back to the early 1980s, but from 1997 until 2008 Marlboro was title sponsor of the Maranello team and the logos appeared on the Scuderia’s cars.

The crackdown on tobacco manufacturers’ sponsorships resulted in the absence of the Marlbroro brand on the single-seaters, but Philip Morris managed to reintroduce its own logo in 2018 thanks to the Mission Winnow initiative to raise awareness of a tobacco-free future.

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the Mission Winnow brand no longer appeared as a title sponsor on the championship’s official entry list and also disappeared from the team’s partner list when the agreement with Philip Morris was not renewed.

Before the Australian Grand Prix, however, the Mission Winnow brand returned to appear in the list of official Ferrari sponsors and speaking with Motorsport.com Mattia Binotto underlined how important it was to maintain a long-standing relationship with Philip Morris despite the nature of the agreement has changed.

“It is important to emphasize that the partnership with Philip Morris is long-standing and we are very proud and happy that it is still lasting.”

“After so many years it was important for both of us to stay together, it was the desire of both sides. The way the partnership was set up has changed a bit, and I don’t want to go into too much detail, but in the end what matters is that the relationship has continued ”.

Last year the green Mission Winnow logo appeared on the bonnet of the Maranello cars and it had been decided to adopt it in some selected events, but it would be removed for all races held in the European Union.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Ferrari

In view of the 2022 season, Ferrari has announced the return of a premium partner such as Santander, as well as Shell, Velas and the Snapdragon technology brand.

The Miami Grand Prix that will be held next week will represent a key race for the commercial interests of all Formula 1 teams thanks also to the current growth in popularity that the category is experiencing in the United States.

“There is a lot of interest ahead of Miami. For us, for the Ferrari brand, the American market is very important, but this also applies to our sponsors ”.

“The Formula 1 business is experiencing a period of great growth right now and we are all very happy. I think it will be a very fun weekend and event ”.