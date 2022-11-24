From “We have to understand” which has also become famous for ‘crozzesche’ imitations on television to “We have to work”. This is the change of mantra that Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal, made from the unfortunate 2021 season to the much more profitable – but for other reasons no less disappointing – 2022 vintage.

The F1-75 was a fast car, but not fast enough. A single-seater born well, but not developed as well. A winning Red, but not enough. It was the machine to return to great ambitions, but without reaching them. He got a team back on track that needed to be a protagonist again, but limited itself to taking an important step, but without taking the decisive one.

Ferrari, during 2022, showed that it is not yet ready to win again. Errors in strategies, at pit stops, in updates made for the single-seater. The car itself had reliability problems which canceled victories that seemed to have been acquired and, also to overcome these KOs, the speed suffered a dramatic drop in the second part of the season.

At the end of the 2022 World Championship, Mattia Binotto tried to take stock of what Ferrari will need to take the last step, the one necessary to return to fighting for the victory of the World Championships which are missing respectively from 15 (the Drivers’ one) and from 14 years (the Constructors one). The admission of the manager from Reggio was candid: it will be necessary to improve on all fronts, because 2022 has given clear indications on where it will be necessary to work.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Erik Junius

“Aspects to improve for 2023? There is not only one. Because in the end our others and basses came from different areas. The first is reliability, which I would put as an absolute priority, because to win you need to be reliable. And we haven’t been during the season, as a balance of the season itself”.

“The second thing we’ll have to work on is the speed of the car. Because if we’ve often been very competitive in qualifying, we haven’t always been competitive in the race. It’s our race pace, whether it was due to tire degradation or pure pace of the race, it wasn’t enough to fight for better positions than the ones obtained”.

“So I think these two aspects are the main ones to work on. Because if you have a fast and reliable car, then yes, you can make strategy mistakes, pit stops. These could always be compensated for by the fact that the car itself is fast and reliable. So that’s where we’ll need to focus our efforts.”

Speaking of mistakes in strategy and in the pits, Binotto could not avoid emphasizing how in 2023 it will be necessary to change things from this point of view as well: “We must also be aware that we have had ups and downs in strategies. We may have made mistakes in race weekend, but we will try to review everything and we will definitely improve.”