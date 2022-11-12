The Sprint Race in Sao Paulo in Brazil was a 24-lap mini race for Ferrari that gave fans a two-sided Red. Very well with Carlos Sainz Jr. capable of hitting an unexpected second place, while more in difficulty with Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque, called to make a comeback that appeared already written at least on the eve, struggled in the first part, so much so that he immediately lost contact with Sergio Perez’s Red Bull RB18 – in turn committed to climbing the slope – and put several laps before it. to find a pace that would allow him to overtake much slower cars than his own.

The good news, at Ferrari, is that the engine did not have the same problems seen two weeks ago at high altitudes, in Mexico, where the Reds were disappointing to say the least. Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal, spoke to Sky live from Maranello because, remember, Laurent Mekies is managing the team at the Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo.

“In Mexico we have had difficulties that here, at least until now, we have not had. We also had power unit problems that we know we don’t have here. Today’s Sprint Race was an appetizer of what we will see tomorrow. Tire degradation will be an important element as well as strategy. There will certainly be more than one stop. I believe that tomorrow we will see some good battles ”.

Mercedes’ recovery on Ferrari, at least in terms of performance, is increasingly a fact. This is also putting the Red in difficulty in the Constructors’ Championship. At the moment Ferrari still holds the place of honor, but with the result of the Brazilian Sprint Race and the two races still to be disputed nothing can be considered safe.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

To make everything more difficult, at least according to what Mattia Binotto said, is the lack of developments on the F1-75. The update program for the current Red ended several months ago, while the W13s were able to take advantage of recently arrived innovations that helped them improve. A plausible interpretation, which certainly finds confirmation. But it is also difficult to think that the enormous advantage that Ferrari had, and which it no longer has, is solely due to the latest developments from Brackley.

“We saw a very strong Mercedes both on pace and in degradation. We have been focusing on next year’s car for some time, we stopped development of the 2022 car very early while they continued to bring developments in the United States and Mexico as well. For this reason it is not surprising that they have improved and that they are fast. However, this makes it clear that next year will not be a battle between two teams ”.

“I am very surprised that at Red Bull they have not swapped positions. It seemed to me a very simple and trivial thing to do but which they did not do. Maybe they too sometimes have difficulty in making themselves heard by the riders ”.

“The battle for second place is important, both for the manufacturers and for the drivers. Given the season that Charles has done, for how he started, finishing second would be a good goal and we care too. We will do everything possible to put him in the best conditions to try to succeed ”.

Binotto also commented on the choice made today by Max Verstappen – starting with Medium compounds against the Soft compounds of the rest of the grid – and yesterday by Ferrari, when at the start of Q3 the team sent Leclerc on the track with Intermedie tires, while all the others they were equipped with Soft trains.

“I think Max got into the yellow today to have an extra new soft train tomorrow. This morning we saw in FP2 that the reds performed better than the middle ones, we had noticed it with Charles. Let’s see tomorrow how they will behave and who will be able to exploit them more. The behavior of the averages will be an important element and can make a difference ”.

“A lot has been said, all ready to criticize. It was certainly not a correct choice, and we cannot hide from this. For my part, I am more focused on understanding what led us to make that choice. If it had started raining a minute earlier it would have been the correct decision, but seeing that we were the only ones on the intermediate must make us reflect also to understand how to behave in the future and find ourselves in better conditions ”.

“The qualification was a lottery. With those weather conditions it is always difficult to catch us. The fact that Kevin took pole is proof of this, as is Hamilton eighth and Perez ninth. For our part, we have to analyze the process that led us to make that choice ”, concluded the team principal from Reggio.