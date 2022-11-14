A two-sided race for Ferrari in Brazil. On the one hand, both F1-75s were delayed by unfortunate episodes, such as the accident involving Charles Leclerc and Sainz’s early stop forced by a tear-off visor finished in the brake cooling duct. However, the two riders of the Red team were able to recover up to the third and fourth position, minimizing the damage from the Constructors point of view on a Sunday in which the direct rivals of Mercedes appeared in great shape, conquering the maximum result. Thus it will be the final appointment in Abu Dhabi to decide who will conquer the place of honor in the team ranking.

Mattia Binotto analyzed the Brazilian race directly from Maranello, expressing a positive opinion on the team’s reaction in difficult moments: “Was an uphill race, because with Charles ‘accident at the start and Carlos’ tear-off visor in the brakes, the race was definitely complicated. Past these moments though the whole team reacted wellstarting with the drivers, the mechanics at the pit stops and the wall with aggressive strategy choices. I think the same car proved to be competitive today, because in a highly degraded race like that of Brazil, we didn’t suffer much more than the others. We were faster than Red Bull and maybe slightly slower than Mercedes, but not that much. I would have been curious to see Charles if he had been there from the start without the accident what he could have done ”. However, the head of Sports Management does not believe that the F1-75 had the potential to snatch the victory from Mercedes, even if Sainz had not been hindered by Perez at the restart from the Safety Car: “I do not believe. The Mercedes were very fast and overtaking Perez was difficult, so it would have been even more difficult to do it on the two in front. Without Checo in between we would have been closer and we would have been in the fight, but I don’t think we would have won“. All this does not, however, stain a painting that portrays a Ferrari found after the parenthesis in Mexico, even on the front of the power unit, where the problems suffered on the heights have disappeared: “We are back to our maximum power“.

The Team Principal then explained the reasons behind the choice of the medium tire at the start, contrary to the soft one adopted by direct competition: “The choice of the average at the start was due to a different asphalt temperature than on Saturday, with 15 ° C more. We knew that towards the end of the race the temperatures would drop and return to similar to those of the sprint race, so the soft tires could have performed as well as yesterday towards the end, but they could have suffered more degradation at the beginning due to the heat. Even more than that, on the grid Norris was the only one between us and the fastest car ahead of us, but we knew that doing something different than the others could prove to be an advantage as the race continued. I think the Safety Car at the start of the race helped those who had soft tires and I would have been curious to see what the situation would have been without neutralization. The main reason though was have a different strategy from othershoping that today’s higher temperatures would have guaranteed a better pace with the soft at the end of the race after having mounted the average at the beginning ”.

Staying on the subject of strategies, the number one of the Cavallino explored the controversial choice of the intermediate tire for Charles Leclerc in Q3 of Friday’s qualifying: “When there are similar weather conditions it is always a lottery and I think having Kevin in pole position, Hamilton eighth and Perez ninth proves it. We were wrong though, because we were the only ones on intermediates at the time rather than slicks. In similar situations, however, it may happen that the risky choices turn out to be the right ones, because it depends on a change in the weather within a minute. What we are looking at with the team is the process that led us to this choice, which is more important than whether the decision itself was right or wrong. We have to ask ourselves why we made a certain choice and all the others didn’t ”.

Binotto then moved on to comment on the reasons behind the non-exchange of positions between Leclerc and Sainz in the final, asked by the Monegasque to benefit from three more points in the duel with Perez for second place in the World Championship: “Reversing positions would have been risky, because Charles had Alonso and Verstappen right behind him. Even more than this, however, we knew we were under investigation for what happened under the Safety Car regime with Tsunoda. On that occasion we had received the green light from the race direction, so we were quite calm, but without having yet received a definitive verdict on the subject it would have been risky to reverse positions, because a five-second penalty for example could have meant that Carlos lost more than one position. Therefore, for the constructors’ championship it was better to keep the positions that the boys had matured on the track ”.

“It was possible and it was also agreed”Binotto continued. “The fact that Charles asked him on the radio shows that we had an agreement with Carlos. Sainz was ready and willing to reverse positions if needed. We would have done it, but it would have gone to the detriment of the constructors’ championship and in this specific case we decided not to. This is because it seemed critical to us to handle him in a situation where Charles had Fernando and Max behind a second, but also because we knew we were under investigation by the FIA ​​for overtaking Carlos on Tsunoda under the Safety Car, who at that moment did not really know what. Do. The potential risk was a five second penalty and if we had asked Sainz to slow down he would have lost the position to Fernando and Max. But what happened at Red Bull is much more interesting“.

Binotto also spent a few words on his opponents, with Mercedes being the reference point for the entire weekend: “Congratulations to Russell on his first win. However, it is no surprise that the Mercedes were the fastest in Brazil. If I look at the last few races, perhaps with a different choice of tires they would have already won. They have been the fastest cars to race in the last few Grands Prix and it doesn’t surprise me that they have been here too. In addition, they have introduced a new aerodynamic package in Austin, which seems to work well and which they are capitalizing on ”. The Team Principal reiterated what had already been stated in the previous appointments, namely that Ferrari’s loss of competitiveness relative to rivals is due to the development interrupted prematurely: “Yes, we stopped development, but simply because it wasn’t a choice, simply we had reached the limit with the spending cap and there was no more money to develop the car“. However, reaching the 2022 cap budget limit will not have repercussions on the 2023 car: “We have not compromised the development of the car for next yearbut we decided to interrupt the current one, because it would take additional expenses to produce the parts and bring them to the track and we couldn’t afford it ”.

The Team Principal was therefore asked about the opportunities for Ferrari to optimize internal economic management, in order to increase productivity on the development front in the next season: “Trying to save and cut all waste is a research we continuously do internally. I honestly don’t think we’re any less efficient than other teams. If you listen to and read the rumors around, you are talking about six other teams over the spending ceiling in 2022. There is this rumor around, but I can assure you that this is not the case with Ferrari. We have stayed within the financial regulations during the last year and we will be in 2022 too. It has been a difficult year, we have always said that the budget cap was more difficult to comply with this season than the previous season due to the new cars, the roof. lower and inflation. It was a complex exercise, in which we put a lot of effort. For next year we will try to be even more efficient, but I think we are already efficient now ”.

Binotto, however, was keen to clarify how the indiscretion on the six teams potentially over the spending ceiling does not come from Ferrari: “It’s not a bomb that I threw, I read it on the internet and in the newspapers and I think it was Red Bull herself who said this. I honestly don’t know, I’m waiting for the FIA ​​checks and I hope that’s not the case, for the sake of this sport. As I said earlier this season, the budget cap is an element of competitiveness for the team, as well as the technical and sporting regulations. Being more efficient or spending more counts for performance and results. This financial regulation is an important tool, because it puts a cap on expenses in Formula 1, where costs were constantly growing, but it is also delicate, because if not applied correctly or if not fair it creates differences in terms of competitiveness between the different team. I think it serves the fine-tuning, but above all the intransigence and commitment on the part of the FIA ​​in checking and correcting the differences ”.

Staying on the subject of budget cap, Binotto commented on the great recovery of Mercedes’ performance since the beginning of the year despite the limits to the spending ceiling: “At the beginning of the season, when we were still in Imola, I said I was worried about the budget cap and the way it would be controlled, because it is a new regulation that requires clarification and I had already raised the alarm then. I am also surprised to see that some teams manage to develop so much during the season, but I can only rely on the FIA ​​and their inspectors to seriously check the accounts of each of us. As for meeting 2022 spending, we will only know more next year. We will continue to insist, as we did in previous races, on the fact that we cannot wait for October 2023. We have had a first year of experience and I hope the FIA ​​expands its staff, because it would be good to know how 2022 ended long before October. The hope is that there isn’t a team that has somehow passed the roof, it would be a shame for this sport. Seeing teams developing so much though, some doubts may come“.

The Scuderia di Maranello’s attention now turns to the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, where Mercedes will still be able to snatch second place in the constructors’ championship at the last minute, with the two teams separated by nineteen lengths: “There is always a potential risk, just see how many points they have gnawed this weekend. It is true that there was also the Sprint Race, but if you look only at Sunday with a brace, the points earned are many. You can never be calm, we will face the last race with determination and with the desire to take home this second place. It is always an advantage to have extra points rather than not having them. It is obvious, however, that Mercedes is in very good shape at the moment, not only in Brazil, but also in previous races, where with a different choice of tire they could have won “concluded Binotto.