Two victories in 3 races, a double at the debut, first place in the drivers ‘standings with Charles Leclerc, leading the standings with 71 points and first place in the Constructors’ standings with 39 points of margin over the Mercedes.

This is Ferrari’s balance sheet at the end of the third round of the Melbourne season. An extremely positive outcome that few would have expected after two years of purgatory.

This balance rightly made Mattia Binotto smile at the end of the race. The team principal of the Red team, spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 HD, underlined the great work done by the whole team and the awareness of the team in its own means.

“We are happy and happy for this victory. I believe that in this beginning of the season the car, the drivers and the team have all proved to be competitive, ”said Binotto. “We came to Australia trying to do our best and we knew we had to be perfect to win. Seeing the car today running well in difficult conditions is always a great satisfaction ”.

The only discordant note in a practically flawless weekend came from Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard experienced a difficult qualifying session and today made a mistake in the opening stages which cost him an unexpected retirement.

Binotto wanted to talk about the difficulties experienced by the Madrid player, underlining how much some circumstances have weighed on this zero in the standings.

“Carlos had some unfortunate circumstances that didn’t help him this weekend. Yesterday the red flag taken before closing the lap unnerved him and he made a mistake that prevented him from starting from the first four positions. Then today he had a problem with the steering wheel before the start and started on hard tires. These are all circumstances that psychologically do not help a driver and he then made that mistake. Carlos, however, will come out stronger this weekend and will be ready to redeem himself at Imola ”.

“Both of our drivers are very fast and very strong. Carlos is looking for the best form. This weekend he was riding very well even if some circumstances did not help him, but I am convinced that he will put Charles on the ropes in the next races ”.

The Ferrari team principal then turned his thoughts to the Red fans who will invade the Imola track in two weeks waiting to see the Red give another success.

“We can’t wait to arrive at Imola in front of our fans in this state of form. We haven’t had this opportunity for a long time and our hope is to be able to celebrate this moment with them. We will face the race trying to give our best “.

Finally, Binotto launched a dig at Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team was forced to retire with Max Verstappen and for the Dutchman he is the second KO out of three races and the reliability issue is starting to be crucial.

“Ross Brawn taught me that getting to the finish line is always essential to get the best result. This is our approach. Reliability must always exist even if it is never guaranteed and we are aware of it “.