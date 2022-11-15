The budget cap continues to stir spirits. The controversy over the sanctions that hit Red Bull, which exceeded its spending limits in 2021, has not died out and the topic returns to be topical for the season that has yet to come to an end in Abu Dhabi …

Mattia Binotto in the analysis of the Brazilian GP even spoke of rumors that indicate six teams outside the constraints of this year’s budget cap …

“It is not a bomb that I shoot, but I have read it on the websites and in the newspapers. According to Red Bull, there are at least six teams that have spent more in 2022. There is rumor going around, but I can assure you that this is not the case with Ferrari. We were in the financial rules last year and we will be this year too ”.

It has probably been more difficult to stay within the constraints in this championship …

“It has been a difficult year: we knew it would be more complicated with new cars and a smaller budget and with the addition of a theme which is inflation. We have put a lot of effort into complying with the regulations. We try to work on our organization to try to cut all the inefficiencies: this is a continuous research we do internally and I don’t think we are less efficient than other top teams ”.

Binotto is at the window because the ball is in the hands of the International Federation …

“I am waiting for the FIA ​​checks and I hope there is no case for the sake of the sport. The budget cap, as well as the technical and sporting regulations, are elements of competitiveness for the teams. Being more efficient or being able to spend more counts and counts in the result “.

“Financial rules are a delicate instrument that serves to limit costs, but if they are not applied well or if they are not fair, they create differences in competitiveness. It will take a bit of fine-tuning and, above all, an intransigence of the FIA ​​in controlling them, understanding the differences and correcting them ”.