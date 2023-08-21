An opportunity to meet characters who have written important pages of world motorsport and who have always been linked to the Minardi world, not missing their presence at the Historic Minardi Day: Engineers Aldo Costa, Gabriele Tredozi and Laurent Mekies, Alessandro Nannini, Alister Yoong (son of Alex Yoong and today protagonist of the Italian GT Championship), Angelo Ancherani, Arturio Merzario, Benito Battilani, Beppe Gabbiani, Bruno Giacomelli, Carlo Facetti, Emanuele Pirro, Fabio Babini, Francesco Bergami, Gabriele Lancieri, Gianni Giudici, Gianni Morbidelli, Giorgio Francia, Giovanna Amati, Giovanni Lavaggi, Luca Badoer, Marco Apicella, Massimo Ciccozzi, Miguel Angel Guerra, Niccolò Piancastelli, Paolo Delle Piane, Riccardo Patrese, Roberto Farneti, Roberto Ravaglia, Sergio Campana, Siegfried Stohr (Saturday 26 from 17:45 in the Conference Room the theatrical show “Mechanics, what people” is scheduled by Siegfried Stohr with the company “Serra Teatro”), Thierry Boutsen and Thomas Biagi.

Among the protagonists also Mrs. Brenda Vernon, secretary of Enzo Ferrari, the well-known designer and cartoonist “Matitaccia” Giorgio Serra, Davide Cassani, current President of Apt Servizi and former National Cycling Technical Commissioner.

In 2017 Emanuele Pirro got behind the wheel, for the first time, of the Minardi M189 with Gian Carlo Minardi in turn driving the M192-Lamborghini. In the 2018 edition, the then technical director of Mercedes AMG F1, Aldo Costa, brought the Mercedes W04 to the track. In 2020 Riccardo Patrese had warmed the hearts of the many enthusiasts present by returning to the wheel of “his” 1991 Williams FW14. Also in this seventh edition, the engineer Gabriele Tredozi will be driving the Minardi PS04B, the Eng. Aldo Costa will take to the track along the 4,909 meters of Imola, Pierluigi Martini will be at the wheel of the Minardi M189 and Miguel Angel Guerra at the wheel of the ex-Vittorio Brambilla March 761 alternating with Roberto Farneti.

There will also be possible future champions: Brando Badoer protagonist in the Italian F4 Championship with the Van Amersfoort Racing team, Lorenzo Patrese already protagonist in the GT World Challenge Europe with the Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II, Mattia Bucci, Thomas Baldassarri and Giacomo Pedrini engaged in test sessions with Formula 4 waiting to reach the age to participate in single-seater and covered-wheel championships.

The Historic Minardi Day is a great opportunity to experience over 50 years of international motorsport as protagonists (in two days) thanks to an incredible collection of historic cars including over 20 Formula 1 cars: Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Minardi, Williams, Jaguar, Lotus, Fondmetal, Tyrrell, March, Euro Brun, Monteverdi, Merzario, Wolf, Shadow, Arrows, Surtees; GP2, Formula 2, Formula 3, F3000, Formula Junior, Historic GTs, Prototypes; together with unique specimens such as the Maserati 320S and Ferrari 308 IMSA GT/O, with the cars of the Scuderia Tazio Nuvolari, the Scuderia del Portello Alfa Romeo, the Registro Italiano Alfa Romeo, the Raduno Terre di Romagna within the Aci Storico Festival , to the elegance and technology of Pagani, Dallara, Lamborghini, Alpine and Pambuffetti supercars and hypercars; and at the exhibition “100 years of the Savio Circuit” set up inside the Motor Valley Show-Room at the Checco Costa Museum with unique models such as the 1922 Itala 51 Sport, 1924 Lancia Lambda Sport Torpedo, 1927 Bugatti T37, Alfa Romeo RL Targa Florio from 1924, Tyrrel P34 6 wheels, Ferrari 126 C4, Toro Rosso STR05 and Alpha Tauri livery 2022.

In order not to miss the rich program of the seventh edition of the Historic Minardi Day, scheduled for the weekend of 26-27 August, tickets can be purchased on the website www.ticketone.it, in the authorized ticketone sales points or at the ticket offices of the ‘autodrome. Single ticket to access the most exclusive areas of the facility, experiencing the event as protagonists.

All information is available on the site www.minardiday.it, www.autodromoimola.it and on the Imola70 app.