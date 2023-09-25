The era of ground effect regulations opens with a great variety of shapes among the cars in 2022, with at least four different strands. Over the months, however, the cars are gradually becoming more and more similar, leading to the expectation that by 2024 a grid of single-seaters will all have Red Bull-style slide bellies. The similarity of forms, however, does not equate to a convergence of philosophies. The concept of a Formula 1 is in fact much more complex, as designers and track engineers try to explain.

Bottom in the center

Among the first to attempt to explain the complexity of the car concept is Mike Elliott, who in October 2022 still holds the role of technical director at Mercedes: “Fans often think that the concept is how the car looks from the outside, what the shape of the bellies is. From the engineers’ point of view though, the way we develop the car is to think about what we want to get out of it, then where you are looking for performancewhat the aerodynamic characteristics should be, how you can implement them, how you can extract the most from the tires and suspension.”

What Elliott offers is a general smattering of a broad topic, subsequently explored further by his colleagues. Andrew Shovlin, for example, head of track engineers, underlines the aerodynamic interaction between the bodywork and the floor, inviting you to direct your gaze towards the lower part of the car: “We see the concept in a more complex way than how bellies appear. The shapes of the sides interact strongly with what happens around the bottom, which it is the component that generates most of the load aerodynamic”.

“It’s common to say that we’re going in a different direction or that we’re exploring a different concept”Shovlin continues. “In general though, for the teams it means make any changes under the car and it’s a matter of putting the pieces together with the upper part of the car which influences the flows”. Given the interaction between the upper and lower parts of the car, a different shape of the bellies can actually be an indication of a different floor philosophy. However, similar bodywork does not necessarily also correspond to a similarity under the car. On the contrary, it may happen that it is the evolution of the bottom that opens the way to a different line for the sides and not vice versa. In fact, the origin of the car concept does not lie in the upper area of ​​the car, but in the lower part.

From aerodynamics to mechanics

The surface is king, but its geometries need to be supported by an adequate suspension set-up. The physical phenomenon of ground effect is based precisely on the interaction between the car and the ground, which is why the aerodynamics are extremely sensitive to the heights from the ground, the inclinations of the surface and its movements while driving. The development of a concept therefore it is not limited to the design of the carbut a large part consists of understanding how it should sit and be tuned to the suspension.

Jonathan Eddols, Chief Engineer of AlphaTauri, explains: “When we come to the track with a different concept, there is generally a lot to learn to understand it, particularly on the mechanical side, to understand whether it performs as expected. Some changes in the concept require a different setupdifferent pitch stiffnesses of the platform, changes to the mechanical balance, weight distribution to optimize aerodynamics and how you can make the tires work”.

The process described is bidirectional. A car is developed having already in mind how it will work, but at the same time it is only with the data collected on the track that it is possible to find the most suitable set-up to extract the potential of the updates. Eddols continues: “The first thing we do on the track is the correlation work to validate all the pre-event simulations and then we feed the data collected back into our models, to see how to adapt the set-up and extract the most from that change in concept.” Also for this reason, after each update it often takes a few weeks before seeing a jump in performance. “When you introduce a new package, you never manage to extract 100% of its potential in the first race”, remembers Frederic Vasseur.

Estimate the potential

A further aspect connected to the idea of ​​a concept is the difficulty in estimating its potential in advance. At the dawn of a regulatory cycle, each team hypothesizes multiple development solutions, trying to identify the most promising in terms of performance. The task is much more complex than estimating the achievable load level, which in turn has a thousand facets: at what resistance price; with what aerodynamic characteristics of stability and balance; with what sensitivity to external conditions. In general, the estimates concern the entire aerodynamic map. What is analyzed is not the performance in curves in general, but in the individual typologies: high speed, low speed, long or short distance.

With little prior information available, the risk of overestimating or underestimating a concept is real, leading to taking the wrong path. Andrew Shovlin explains: “With each regulation you have to understand how you want to obtain downforce. What levels of efficiency or aerodynamic resistance do you want to achieve? When we talk about following a different direction of development, in reality it is to ask ourselves where the real values ​​lie. When your resources are so limited, you have to be very careful about how and where you look for performance. It has to be profitable because you have little time in the wind tunnel and the spending cap also makes things difficult. You don’t want to explore barren territory”.

Shovlin’s words support those already expressed in March by Simone Resta, Haas technical director: “There is always a basis of assumption and belief that one path is more promising than others, based on some initial information that may not be 100% complete. […] I can’t judge how much everyone has invested in fully understanding each type of solution before making a choice. Sometimes on the basis of some initial information, perhaps not even too complete, you have to make a choice and then later have time to develop a certain direction.” The car concept is divided into a thousand or more aspects, the complexity of which is at the basis of the difficulty in estimating the most promising route in advance, leading several teams to make mistakes. Also for this reason, the growing aesthetic similarity of the single-seaters is not the signal of a convergence of concepts already achieved, a process which is instead still underway.