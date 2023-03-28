The return, last season, of the a ground effect also marked the return of the phenomenon of the so-called porpoising, or “aerodynamic rebound”, already abundantly analyzed and dissected in various analyses. Last year there was a fight around the theme of porpoising heavy political battlewhich arose in notorious Technical Directive 39 (or TD39) and in the changes to technical regulations as for the back and the diffuser, which still produce gods today significant effects. Let’s try to do some clarity about what happened and how this is reverberating on many aspects, configuring the desired changes such as a potential own goal from the Federation.



The turning point towards the theme of security desired by Toto Wolff

Once the problem of porpoising emerged, the teams and the Federation began to question how to approach the resolution. Then it was clear that for some teams, including Mercedes, the phenomenon manifested itself in a particular way violent and not always predictable, Toto Wolff moved the needle of the discussion on the subject of safety. The heated discussions that arose between the team principals, also shown in some fragments by Netflix, became largely focused on this issue, or how to reduce the porpoising problem before serious incidents occurred that would have also harmed the image of Formula 1 broadly. The levers touched (safety and damage to image) were clearly the most effective towards the Federation, which finally intervened during the summer with the famous Technical Directive 39. This Directive introduced above all a metric For measure porpoising same, with vertical acceleration limits (the real theme in terms of danger) within which the teams had to stay. Not only this though. Finding himself changing the regulations with the motivation of safety, which precisely allowed changes to be made even during the current season even without the unanimous consent of the teams, the Federation took the opportunity to close some regulatory loopholes which concerned the flexibility and wear of the plank, the so-called skate in the center of the bottom under the cars. In fact, the technical regulation had left some gray areasnot so much in terms of definitions but in terms of check. For example, with regard to flexibility in the original version of the regulation, although the general parameters were specified, the stewards were limited to checking only precise points. With the excuse therefore of “allow the metric to have equal and uniform relevance for all cars” the Federation went to change the regulation technicianensuring that flex and wear on the plank remained within the limits allowed with no way to circumvent the rule or exploit gray areas.



The final blow to the F1-75

We have no confirmation (actually only categorical denials came from Maranello), but the doubt that it is precisely this second part that has in some way delivered the coup de grace to the aerodynamic system of the F1-75 it’s always been there. Last season’s Ferrari offered the best performance when traveling at minimum heights from the ground, and the need to raise the car, affecting both downforce generation and efficiency, generated a performance loss which became evident. The team radio to Carlos Sainz during the Belgian Grand Prix is ​​still emblematic, a race in which these regulatory changes came into force, in which he was asked to pay attention to the curbs to avoid excessive wear on the pad. marked attention to the theme by the team then led by Binotto. It cannot be ignored that since then the Cavallino team has never recovered.

The additional anti-porpoising changes to the 2023 regulation

Now, not only these changes have been carried over, of course also in the 2023 regulation, but with the advent of the new season the Federation has introduced other changeswith the obligation for everyone to raise the trailing edges of the flat bottom and of the diffuser, imposing a greater minimum height, in an attempt to contain the sealing effect between the vehicle bottom and the asphalt and therefore, theoretically, of limit downforce and porpoising. The impact of these latest changes is particularly significant, first of all because they have an impact on the basic aerodynamic concepts of the cars, already launched at the time of the decision, and secondly because what we are seeing on the track is a run for cover by the teams which risks somehow nullifying the main reasons for which it was decided to return to ground effect cars, i.e the minimization of aerodynamic disturbances and the chance to see close duels. Indeed what is happening is that, in an attempt to seal the bottom again aerodynamically, the outer edges of the current bottoms are starting to show numerous appendices dedicated to vortex generationwhich, running precisely along the edge of the bottom, behave in some way like barriers that prevent the air from escaping laterally, forcing it to remain in the venturi channels and to accelerate, and replicating somehow the effects of a physically lower bottom. Here, then, on the one hand we have rediscovered porpoising on several cars in Bahrain, and it will be interesting to observe what happens in Australia (track sensitive to the issue of aerodynamic rebound). On the other the generation of vortices showed an important impact on the wake of the carwith a enormous increase in disturbances for those who follow, which is really obvious in Saudi Arabia. This would seem to indicate a sensational own goal by the Federation in several respects. The first is that, in fact, it is making it difficult to follow the car in front again after doing so an entire regulatory revolution precisely to improve this aspect. The second is, in our opinion, represented by an incomprehensible will of the Federation to control the parameters relating to safety trying to limit the aerodynamic load of the cars. We have decades of history by now who teach that the teams quickly manage to recover the load that the regulatory changes try to limit, and this case, in fact, is no exception.

The abolition of TD39 should not come as a surprise

Finally, a piece of news that has been circulated in the last few days is theoretical abolition of the TD39 for the current season. We have no direct confirmation of this, but even if it was the thing it shouldn’t come as a surprise: the changes to the fund for the year 2023 were considered the weapon with which porpoising would be definitively defeated and the metric is a mere temporary measure waiting for the new cars, so it seems normal that the TD39 itself is no longer applied. However, everything else remains, ie the technical changes relating to the plank and the height from the ground, which is why, in fact, nothing changes, including the impacts that all this (not very edifying) story has had on the performance of the cars.