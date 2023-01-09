On the one hand the Formula 1perched on the elite defense of the ten teams, on the other side FIA, who would like to open up Formula 1 to more and more participants. The battle for power of the highest expression of motoring is being disputed on this terrain made up of sport and politics (this time not censored by any sporting code), by interests but also by genuine vision. At stake is the future of a category that is organizing itself to best ride the popularity boom in the United States and the consolidated tradition in Europe. Wasting this opportunity would be sensational, and certainly the dispute between F1 and FIA does not help. If the Circus believes that more cars (especially if linked to less “prestigious” names than those on the grid) diminish the show and do not serve the interests of those already present, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes Formula 1 could return to welcoming 12 teams for the first time since 2012.

“In general, if we look at the sustainability of Formula 1, we have to open it up to other brands. We can have up to 12 teams on the grid“, these are his words in a press conference held in Saudi Arabia, on the rest day of the Dakar. “We should encourage General Motors, one of the world’s top five, to come to F1. This is how I would like the future to be. Then, on the other side, we have the Andretti team. There is a process, we have to wait and see if they are able to be on the starting grid. A new manufacturer will help improve Formula 1 and I don’t see why we shouldn’t welcome new teams, especially from the US. This year we have already done three races in the USA. We welcome any proposal to be one of the 12 teams. We accept good teams, even small ones, like Haas. Let’s hope things change and we can have a suitable eleventh team, we’ll see what happens“.

The reference to General Motors and Andretti is by no means accidental. The team of Big Foot and his son Michael has in fact teamed up with his compatriot giant to present his candidacy to enter Formula 1 through the Cadillac brand. However, Formula 1 has responded with a block reiterating that every proposal must go through its evaluation and that of the FIA, while with Audi and Porsche the reception has been quite different (the 2026 power unit regulation has even been adapted, and Porsche still has to officially agree with a team). Andretti’s move – which can also be seen as a provocation towards Formula 1 – has made some cracks in the wall, there’s no doubt. Ben Sulayem is working to tear it apart definitively. On the other hand, can you say no to General Motors?