The F1 starting grid remained at 10 teams following Manor’s bankruptcy at the end of the 2016 season, but the series has experienced a significant commercial boom in the meantime.
This has led several structures to publicly express their desire to join the Circus grid, the most important of which is Andretti Global, led by Michael Andretti.
Until … continue reading
#Ben #Sulayem #start #process #entry #teams
Pelé will be buried in the highest cemetery in the world
Pelé will be buried this Tuesday in a niche in a upright graveyard located about 700 meters from the Vila...
Leave a Reply