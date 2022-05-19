At an F1 Commission meeting held last month, Liberty Media and the teams agreed to increase the number of sprint races to 6 next year.

However, plans failed after Ben Sulayem said he wanted to consider the impact the additional events would have on the FIA’s handling of GP weekends.

His stance is mostly about the increase in costs incurred by the FIA ​​due to the changes, so insiders felt the issue was simply ‘greed’.

The decision comes at a time when the new president is trying to make ends meet for the FIA ​​to address the governing body’s massive losses, with Ben Sulayem denying he wants to ask the FIA ​​for more money.

“I didn’t ask for more money, but if I had asked for it I would have liked to use it the right way, to invest in proper sport regulation,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Let’s say that Formula 1 is the pinnacle, so we at the FIA ​​need the resources to govern the technical and financial aspect of a billion dollar sport in order to respect it. We must have the ability to meet these standards.”

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“So, with regard to sprint races in particular, I have to see if my team on the field is able to absorb the extra workload that this would entail.”

“After Abu Dhabi (when Lewis Hamilton controversially lost the title to Max Verstappen) people said we had to change a number of things.”

“So I don’t understand why we should suddenly ask the FIA ​​team to do more. If an accident occurs in the future, for example with a safety car, what would happen?”

“We need to look into all of this and make a sensible decision. Let us manage our operations. We will solve the problem.”

Ben Sulayem also hinted that he is more than happy to approve the expansion of sprint racing, if there are no disadvantages for the FIA.

“I’m in favor of racing if it’s the right thing to do. I’m not saying it’s wrong, but there’s time to decide. It’s for 2023, not this season, so don’t rush.”

“We have the so-called democracy: Formula 1 votes, the teams vote, I vote. If you then say that I cannot abstain or take time to study the proposals, then it is no longer freedom and democracy”.