The president of the FIA, Ben Sulayem, has announced that he will delegate the ordinary management of the activities relating to the Formula 1 world championship. After being elected to the presidency of the International Federation in December 2021, Ben Sulayem has personally addressed the issues of the maximum importance, like the story of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix two years ago.

During his first year in office, the president was also directly involved in the restructuring of the FIA ​​organization chart, introducing the figure of a CEO (Natalie Robin), increasing the range of action of the technical director (Nikolas Tombazis) and also defining the figure of a sports director (Steve Nielsen) dedicated precisely to the management of problems concerning Formula 1.

Steve Nielsen, Formula 1 sporting director Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In view of the 2023 season, Ben Sulayem has taken a step back. “This is what was foreseen in the presidential program – a FIA spokesman clarified – the announced reforms have been completed and now the president will have more time to devote himself to all motorsport”.

Obviously Ben Sulayem will be at the forefront when there are key decisions or strategic issues on the table, but on a daily basis Tombazis and Nielsen will manage relations with the teams.

Some have linked this decision by Ben Sulayem to the recent controversies that have arisen between the FIA ​​and Liberty Media, confirming the suboptimal relations on the main axis of Formula 1. However, it would be a mistake to attribute this scenario to questions of personality or hunger for power .

Nikolas Tombazis, FIA technical manager for the single-seater area Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ben Sulayem, on the one hand, and Stefano Domenicali, on the other, have inherited a structure that took shape thirty years ago, a period of time in which the changes have been numerous and substantial. The transfer of the commercial rights to Formula 1 agreed between Max Mosley and Bernie Ecclestone was a transaction negotiated between two longtime friends, and at the time the deal was made it suited both needs.

However, Formula 1 has grown, and a lot too. Where before there was only Bernie Ecclestone with two trusted assistants and a lawyer, today there is a much more complex organization, and even the FIA ​​has had to expand to cover growing tasks.

However, that of the International Federation was a very slow process, which led the FIA ​​managed by Jean Todt to delegate to third parties decisions that on paper should have been his alone. The Strategy Group and the Formula 1 Commission have taken shape, bodies in which the FIA ​​is present but on a par with the team representatives and the commercial rights holder.

The Federation’s latest misstep was allowing Liberty Media to work with its technical group to define many of the guidelines that kicked off the new Formula 1 technical cycle.

Now Ben Sulayem would like to give the FIA ​​back its role, but it is unthinkable (at least in the short term) for everyone to give up what they have won over the years. The first ‘spite’ began, such as the clash twelve months ago over the sprint qualifying weekends, continuing up to the last statement by the FIA ​​president on the risk of a sale of Formula 1 to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Liberty knows it has done a lot for the great growth of interest from which F1 is benefiting, and it is understandable that it wants to have more and more say even when on the table there are decisions that go even a little beyond the area the responsibility of the owner of the commercial rights.

An area that over the years has seen its borders become increasingly blurred, creating the conditions for what we are seeing today, with the FIA ​​and Liberty competing for decisions in a sort of middle ground. Every step by Ben Sulayem to recover some of that ground which he considers to be the responsibility of the FIA ​​is seen by the counterparty as an overbearing act which risks jeopardizing a context which is financially functioning as never before. And faced with possible economic repercussions, the teams seem to embrace the Liberty line, which in fact represents an important (and in some cases vital) source of income for them.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1 Photo by: Erik Junius

Ben Sulayem and Stefano Domenicali can’t (and probably won’t) address the issues face-to-face, as Mosley and Ecclestone have done for years. Once a phone call or a dinner between the two was enough, and the compromise came out. With the current structures it is no longer possible.

The FIA ​​president, with a more exuberant character, has exposed himself on more than one occasion on his social profiles with questionable positions, a mistake that Domenicali does not make, a more secluded figure who replies by putting the company first, without ever expose yourself. Arrows, rather than broadsides, but which do not help to calm the environment.

Ben Sulayem’s “step back” can be interpreted as a gesture to get out of the now daily tussle, but it is difficult to hypothesize that the president has decided to go head-to-head with Liberty. Perhaps there will be fewer ‘tweets’ and fewer statements, but the definitive answer will only come with the next strategic decisions, a scenario in which many are betting that Ben Sulayem will still be in the front row.