F1, Ben Sulayem attacks FOM

Fewer races and more teams. Mohammed’s recipe Well Sulayem for Formula 1 it is simple and consistent with the commitments that the Emirati president of the FIA ​​has always pursued since the beginning of his mandate, albeit with some slip-ups.

Although Ben Sulayem denies it, a battle is underway between the Federation and FOM (therefore Liberty Media, holder of the commercial rights) regarding the future and physiognomy of the Circus: the FIA ​​has encouraged and promoted the entry of an 11th team, FOM is defending the interests of existing teams, who do not want their share of income from TV rights and sponsors to decrease. The federal president has returned to the attack on this aspect, noting the hypocrisies of current F1.

The words of Ben Sulayem

“The circuits should have enough pits and space for 12 teams: I think it’s not the number of teams that is excessive, but the number of races. We need more teams and fewer GPs“, this is his comment to Reuters.

“You can’t force Andretti and General Motors to buy another team just because the owners don’t want to sell. I won’t name names, but they asked me to go and convince General Motors to buy. It’s not my job. I wasn’t elected for this, I’m not an intermediary. The regulation allows for 12 teams. Some teams said the paddock would be crowded. Really? But we have a Hollywood team among us…“, continued Ben Sulayem in reference to the Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt and which even had its own place in the paddock at Silverstone.

As is known, Ben Sulayem supported the family’s candidacy Andretti and recently officially promoted her for an entry into Formula 1. But now Big Foot and his son Michael are faced with the biggest obstacle: FOM, with which they will have to make commercial agreements and which naturally, to protect the interests of the teams, cannot risk the ten protagonists of the World Championship losing money for an 11th team.