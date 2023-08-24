For some years the sprint format has made its debut, which features a shortened race on Saturday. A format proposed by Liberty Media which introduced it in 2021, trying to convince the then president of the FIA ​​Jean Todt to accept the change.

Todt initially expressed his skepticism about the idea. Among other things, he cited as counter-arguments that the history of Formula 1 could be watered down and that the public could become oversaturated. It was important to him that Saturday’s race could not be defined as a “race” in order not to devalue the Grand Prix as the main act of a race weekend.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem succeeded Todt as president of the FIA ​​at the end of 2021 and, in spring 2022, Liberty Media began the process to increase the number of sprint events from three to six for the 2023 season, however, met with opposition from Sulayem.

FIA logo Photo by: Erik Junius

“When I rejected him [il piano per aumentare il numero di eventi sprint] in the F1 Commission in April last year, it was like I committed a criminal act,” Ben Sulayem said in an interview with Motorsport.com’s sister site, Motorsport-Total.com. “The media attacked me. I do not know why. They kept saying I was against sprints. Categorically”.

His intent was not to prevent the increase for 2023 (which it eventually did), but to scrutinize it before making a final decision. After all, more sprints in F1 also mean an extra challenge for the federation’s rules makers.

Ben Sulayem told the Daily Mail in May 2022: ‘I need to see if my field team is able to absorb the extra workload that racing would entail. I’m all for racing if it’s the right thing to do. I’m not saying that’s the wrong thing.”

There was plenty of time to make a calm decision, he said, explaining his (temporary) veto of the hike and lamenting his concerns were being ignored by Liberty Media. A critique he still maintains today: “It took some time to consult with our team. And then we introduced it. And they were like, ‘Oh, did the FIA ​​do a good job? No!’ He’s just throwing rubbish at the FIA. And I know he won’t stop.”

It is not the first time that Ben Sulayem feels unjustly judged. After the chaos surrounding the points decision that saw Max Verstappen win the title in Japan in 2022, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner couldn’t resist making an extravagant remark at the FIA ​​gala at the end of the season. year. Which angered Ben Sulayem and prompted him to fight back.

There are currently six sprint races on the calendar Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The driver obviously felt attacked and said on stage in Bologna: “It wasn’t the FIA ​​that made the rules, but the teams! The FIA ​​only applies them.” The CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali had to calm the President, trying to tone down: “Guys, let’s focus on the important things”. A scene later described by many as “bizarre”.

Or when, a few months later, when on Twitter he suggested caution on the possible sale of 20 billion dollars of Formula 1 to Saudi Arabia: “Any potential buyer is advised to apply common sense, to consider the good of this sport and to present a clear and sustainable plan, not just a lot of money”.

A statement that Liberty Media deemed harmful to its business and for which Sulayem was publicly reprimanded. As part of a long-term plan, he has retired from the day-to-day operations of Formula 1. He feels misunderstood, as he clarifies in an interview with Motorsport-Total.com. For him it’s not a question of money, but of the well-being of Formula 1. When asked whether or not he is personally a fan of the F1 sprint format, Ben Sulayem replies: “It’s not about what I personally want. It’s good for sport? Is it good for the fans? That’s my point of view. I’m the President, I should be neutral. I should only do what’s good for the FIA ​​and the fans. And if it’s good for business, it’s even better.”

“If something is good for the riders and teams, then it’s good for Liberty Media too. I think finding a good solution between us and Liberty Media or FOM will always be an operation that looks best for the sport. Because one thing that what we have to make sure is that this marriage continues, and that we are not going to wake up in the morning with a divorce.”