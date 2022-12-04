Red Bull was found guilty of violating last year’s Budget Cap and was ordered to pay a $7 million fine, as well as reducing the time it will spend in the wind tunnel by 10%.

Many of Red Bull’s rivals had called for much tougher penalties, but Ben Sulayem believes the FIA ​​has handled the situation in the right way, especially as the Budget Cap rules are still in their infancy.

“We have learned a lot and are in the process of a thorough review,” said Ben Sulayem, when asked by Motorsport.com if he believed the Budget Cap penalty was enough of a deterrent.

“Who could have known in the first year what the result could be? We didn’t expect it either. If you look at the other teams, they will tell you that we were light on them. And the penalty? Some want them to be hanged and they want to see blood. And the offending teams themselves see it as a huge thing for them. So where does that sit?”

“I mean, we also have to be fair. Do we want to get rid of them or do we want them to straighten up and never do it again.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

One aspect Ben Sulayem would like to see better handled next year is the timing of the Budget Cap investigation, and he suggests letting things drag on until the end of the season isn’t ideal.

“The only thing I would like to say is that what we did in September/October should be done sooner,” he said. “But being the first year, we learned a lot. And we’re still learning. So it’s best to intervene in May, not October.”

Ben Sulayem also suggested that the FIA ​​is reinforcing its headcount to help with better management, both in financial regulations and other areas.

“It was the first year for the financial regulation; controlling it is very difficult,” he added. “For this reason we also discussed the employees: three more in the financial part, three more in the chassis and in the PU. So other hirings are planned”.

“If you don’t have the manpower and the right people to check, what is this regulation for? I think there has been a balance between finance and sporting sanctions.”