Formula 1 entices with its appeal, which has increased exponentially in recent years. It is no coincidence that many houses have shown interest in entering the Circus, but for various reasons – financial and technical – they are having difficulty realizing their plans. The president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem he therefore wants to meet potential new entries, opening the doors to teams like Andretti who have repeatedly expressed their interest in competing in Formula 1.

“I have asked my working group at the FIA ​​to consider launching a process of expressions of interest for potential new teams in the Formula 1 World Championship“, wrote Ben Sulayem on Twitter.

The FIA ​​has at least opened the dialogue with the new teams without preclusions, unlike what Formula 1 is doing, where teams and top management seem to block the door to Andretti, considered an unprestigious name. A snobbish attitude but dictated above all by financial factors, since the teams fear that – if there were a new team – the cake would be divided by 11, and no longer by 10. A sacrifice that most of them would be ready to do if Porsche arrived, which would ensure Formula 1 with further appeal, certainly higher than Andretti’s.

Big Foot he has not given up and has always relied on Ben Sulayemcertainly more willing to welcome him than Liberty Media and Formula 1. Now he has one more support to exploit to try to enter a world barricaded in an elitist sense right from the figures that serve for the entrance fee: well 200 million dollars, an impassable mountain for the so-called “garage workers” but which does not intimidate Andretti. Even the giants have to carefully evaluate whether and when to enter Formula 1: not so much for the entry feeas for the technical complexity that modern cars have reached, to the point that Audi has made it a condition to eliminate the MGU-H, while Porsche has not yet found a team after the failure of the marriage with Red Bull.