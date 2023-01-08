A battle for power has been going on at the top of Formula 1 for many years. On the one hand there is the FIAwhich organizes the championship in its practical and regulatory aspects, on the other hand there are Liberty Media And F1 which instead wink at more financial aspects. The skirmishes between the three giants are also taking place on the front-Andretti.

Big Foot and his son Michael have the full support of the Federation and its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and have responded presently to the latter’s appeal regarding the formalization of the intention to enter Formula 1, declaring their candidacy with General Motors through the brand Cadillacs. F1, which had welcomed Audi with fanfare, instead gave a cold response to Andretti, stating that each candidacy should be scrutinized by both the Circus and the Federation.

With a controversial tweet, Ben Sulayem criticized the attitude of Formula 1: “IS surprising that there was no negative reaction to the news of the Cadillac-Andretti deal. In recent years, the FIA ​​has accepted the entry of smaller and less successful organisations. We should encourage manufacturers like General Motors and experienced teams like Andretti and others to enter Formula 1. The teams’ interest in growing markets adds diversity and increases the appeal of Formula 1“.

F1 blocks Andretti essentially for one reason: the teams don’t want the entry of an 11th competitor to reduce everyone’s slices of the cake. A corporatism that does no credit to Formula 1, which is based on competition and in recent years has already closed the doors to “garage operators” by introducing very high entrance fees (200 million dollars). Now that Andretti has found the battering ram to break through the resistance through the agreement with the US giant, Formula 1 feels cornered, no longer having the “excuse” to defend the prestige of the competition. The FIA ​​is interested in being observed, with the intention of taking over the reins of the main motoring showcase.