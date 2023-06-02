Ferrari brought the new bodywork to Barcelona, ​​just one week after Mercedes raced its interpretation of the Red Bull shapes in Monaco. Furthermore, also on the Catalan track, in 2022 Aston Martin had also introduced its own version of beaten bellies. The recent revolutions contradict the words of the engineers from the Brackley and Maranello teams, who dismissed the hypothesis of a bodywork change last season, defining it as irrelevant for performance purposes. However, the context changed in 2023, as explained by a FormulaPassion the engineer Andrea De ZordoChief Designer of the Haas.

Better understanding

Haas is the only team to still fit the high sides inspired by last season, but Steiner has already hinted that the Italian-American car could also change shape in view of 2024. Andrea De Zordo explains why the sidepods are now kept in big consideration from the designers: “There are a couple of reasons. Last year there was a big rule change, which at first is always something completely new that you start studying. Initially though the project is too immature and not everything works. So you have to make choices that make it work for you.”

As Haas Technical Director Simone Resta explained in winter, “sometimes on the basis of some initial information, perhaps not too complete, you have to make a choice and then, after having the time, to develop a certain direction”. It is only with the growing understanding of the cars that the initial assumptions become less nebulous and the choices of rivals become clearer. Continues : “As the fund becomes more and more sophisticated and efficient. Therefore some things that didn’t work before now do, are “self-sustaining”, even if it is not a correct term. When you get to that level, new doors open”.

Machines too “peaky”

On Thursday at the Spanish Grand Prix, Kevin Magnussen described the behavior of his Haas as too “peaky”, using the same adjective chosen by the Ferraristi to explain the shortcomings of the SF-23. “Last year the platform was more stable, because the regulations were different and the car was lower. This year, however, the car is more nervous. It’s hard to compare.” the words of the Danish. Engineer De Zordo commented on the origin of this behaviour: “There are two aspects. The first certainly is the technical directive 039, which made belly bumps more severe. However, everyone has improved and between yesterday and today perhaps there isn’t all that difference. Secondly, the regulations for the outer edge of the fund have changed and this has some consequences”.

“In the end, you have to make the best package, which can mean that you don’t have everything at its best”, continues De Zordo. “You try to optimize what makes the car go faster. Maybe to do this you give up something that would make it easier to drive, but you can’t grow the two aspects together. Last year’s car was more balanced in this. This year we tried to optimize what would have given more performance, perhaps making the car more difficult to drive, but overall faster. Overall we are happy with the result. The important thing is that it is fast”. Once again Formula 1 proves to be a science of compromise, where speed and driveability don’t always go hand in hand.