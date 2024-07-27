Here’s the Ferrari we’d always like to see. The one that in the most difficult and confusing conditions manages to surprise everyone and leap ahead. In this case the term “ahead” is a bit risky, as the gap from Verstappen’s best overall time was 6 tenthsbut since the regulatory details count (Max had a new engine: pushed back 10 positions), Leclerc and the red car will start on pole in a Belgian Grand Prix that will not be held on wet asphalt as in qualifying, but on a track predicted to be dry.

Well done Ferrari, but without Leclerc it would not have been possible to surprisingly return to the top. Charles is a driver who loves to take risks, who gives his all, even too much, on every occasion. He has courage, class and determination. Sometimes he is betrayed by his own exuberance and crucified, but on good days he works miracles, with his uncompromising driving, with the ability to control oversteer that was highlighted yesterday in a masterly way on a slippery, treacherous track.

The paradox is that next to him there will be a pilot in balance: he is Checo PerezVerstappen’s teammate, who is coming from a long crisis full of errors. He theoretically has a contract in his pocket but risks being suspended during the race. In Belgium, the permanence in Red Bull is at stakea condition that will prevent him from taking risks and excesses, although with the slipstream effect he could overtake Leclerc during the first lap and have a great chance. Hamilton (third) saved Mercedes with experience and is destined for a waiting race while strangely McLaren in Q3 was unable to give its best, despite having always been a protagonist in the previous sessions. Norris fourth and Piastri fifth were perhaps conditioned by a choice of set-up that could relaunch them in the grand prix instead.

However, after these considerations, It would be unfair not to recognize the clear superiority shown by Verstappen for the entire day before the race. An unbridled champion, capable of anything, aided by a Red Bull with a notable aerodynamic load. Verstappen will start 11th, an uncomfortable position on which many would settle, while instead Max is seriously thinking about a comeback victory. That’s his beauty. We have recently seen the bad in his words. Weaknesses that will certainly not be repeated if the recovery really takes shape, as he already obsessively thinks. A show within a show in a lottery race on a phenomenal circuit: have fun!