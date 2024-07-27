In a wet qualifying, the Ferrari achieved pole position in the Belgian GP with Charles Leclerc. In truth the best time was recorded by Max Verstappen with Red Bull, but on the starting grid he starts in eleventh position due to a penalty for the engine change. This allowed Leclerc to start from pole, on a magical track like that of Spa Francorchamps where in 2019.
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|GAP
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:53.754
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:53.765
|+0.011
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:53.835
|+0.081
|4
|4
|Landon Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:53.981
|+0.227
|5
|81
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:54.027
|+0.273
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:54.184
|+0.430
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:54.477
|+0.723
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:54.765
|+1.011
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1:54.810
|+1.056
|10
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’54.473
|11
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:53.159
|PENALTY’
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:54.635
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:54.682
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:54.764
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:55.716
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|1:56.308
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HaasFerrari
|1:56.500
|18
|22
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:56.593
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:57.230
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:57.775
Pole Position Qualifying Belgium Formula 1
Max Verstappen dominated a wet qualifying session at Spa-Francorchamps, setting a time of 1’53″169but starts eleventh due to a penalty.
Pole position went to Charles Leclercwho made the most of Ferrari and the intermediate tires new, conquering the 25th pole of his career. Sergio Perezwith the other Red Bull, on the starting grid of Spa Francorchamps starts next to Leclerc on the front row, while Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) And Lando Norris (McLaren) they occupy the second row. Carlos Sainz was disappointing, placing only eighth.
McLaren, with Norris and Oscar Piastri, did not shine in the wet, but could be favored in the dry. The top 10 is completed by Fernando Alonso And Esteban Ocon.
F1 2024 BELGIAN GP SCHEDULE SKY, NOW and TV8
Sunday 28 July 2024 (RACE)
15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed to 18.00 on TV8)
F1 2024 BELGIUM GP TIMETABLE
