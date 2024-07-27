In a wet qualifying, the Ferrari achieved pole position in the Belgian GP with Charles Leclerc. In truth the best time was recorded by Max Verstappen with Red Bull, but on the starting grid he starts in eleventh position due to a penalty for the engine change. This allowed Leclerc to start from pole, on a magical track like that of Spa Francorchamps where in 2019.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:53.754 2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:53.765 +0.011 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:53.835 +0.081 4 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 1:53.981 +0.227 5 81 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 1:54.027 +0.273 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:54.184 +0.430 7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:54.477 +0.723 8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:54.765 +1.011 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:54.810 +1.056 10 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 1’54.473 11 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:53.159 PENALTY’ 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:54.635 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 1:54.682 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:54.764 15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:55.716 16 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 1:56.308 17 20 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 1:56.500 18 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 1:56.593 19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams-Mercedes 1:57.230 20 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:57.775 The F1 starting grid after qualifying for Belgium 2024

Max Verstappen dominated a wet qualifying session at Spa-Francorchamps, setting a time of 1’53″169but starts eleventh due to a penalty.

Max Verstappen achieved the best time but starts in 11th position

Pole position went to Charles Leclercwho made the most of Ferrari and the intermediate tires new, conquering the 25th pole of his career. Sergio Perezwith the other Red Bull, on the starting grid of Spa Francorchamps starts next to Leclerc on the front row, while Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) And Lando Norris (McLaren) they occupy the second row. Carlos Sainz was disappointing, placing only eighth.

McLaren, with Norris and Oscar Piastri, did not shine in the wet, but could be favored in the dry. The top 10 is completed by Fernando Alonso And Esteban Ocon.

F1 2024 BELGIAN GP SCHEDULE SKY, NOW and TV8

Sunday 28 July 2024 (RACE)

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed to 18.00 on TV8)

