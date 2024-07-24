Only one driver in the history of Formula 1 has managed to achieve the greatest number of victories on the iconic Spa-Francorchamps track. Michael Schumacher has set foot on the top step of the podium six times in a land, the Ardennes, which in 1991 presented him to the world as a promising driver in the top series. A disastrous debut, of course, but his performance in qualifying made Flavio Briatore fall in love with him, who wanted him in Benetton from the following race in Monza. But that’s another story.

Michael had a love-hate relationship with Belgium. An example? The 1998 edition. That year, the German competed for the world championship title with Mika Hakkinen, a McLaren driver. Schumacher chased the Finn in what was, for him and Ferrari, yet another year of world championship challenge and glory. He can still do it, Belgium represents a great opportunity. That summer, now 26 years ago, no one among the faithful Ferrari fans would have thought that Michael would be able to turn around a difficult situation. The fans were obviously thrilled. Finally, the season could no longer be compromised. Maybe.

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

On August 30, the circuit that had marked his debut in Formula 1, his first victory in Formula 1 and some of his greatest triumphs, presented the perfect setting for a definitive consecration.

The sky is grey over Spa-Francorchamps, but Schumacher’s mood is not: he is focused, determined not to miss a precious opportunity. The sky is black, over Spa Francorchamps. Full of clouds filled with water dumped copiously on the asphalt, accompanied by thunder and lightning. But Schumacher, this does not matter: water has never been an enemy element. Not even the incredible pile-up at the start of the race jeopardizes his Sunday and, at the restart, Michael escapes for a practically certain victory in a race in which Mika is not present.

The moment after one of the worst accidents in F1 Photo by: Sutton Images

His McLaren got lost in the downpour, the English team pinned their hopes on Coulthard, who however was in trouble and even lapped. The Ferrari protégé has the victory in his pocket, 10 fundamental points. His advantage over his less distant rivals is reassuring. The Scotsman’s race, on the other hand, is not very reassuring. Like a lost soul, two laps behind, far from the points zone, he wanders through the curves of the Ardennes with the sole objective of fulfilling his duty: to finish the race. Even if far away, even if lapped.

The lapped drivers, the rules say, must immediately give way to the full-throttled racer. The McLaren driver knows this rule well. But it’s not just a Ferrari victory that’s at stake, but a world title. Michael begins to glimpse the silvery outline of the British single-seater through the clouds of water. In such critical weather conditions, those who need to be overtaken must maintain their trajectory, avoiding slowing down due to the poor visibility of those behind. Coulthard removes this rule that Sunday. Millions of viewers hear the sound of a bang, hidden by the heavy sheet generated by the rain. Schumacher had hit the Scotsman. Race over.

He goes to the pits to park what remains of the single-seater. He doesn’t even stop to talk to the engineers. He gets out of the car and with a furious and lightning-fast walk that will go down in history, he heads towards the McLaren where Coulthard has also returned. Michael is beside himself. If it weren’t for the interference of a mechanic from the Star team, they would end up in a fight. Harsh words are exchanged, “you wanted to kill me” on one side, and “you were the one who came at me” on the other. Any attempt to stop this verbal brawl is useless, the German is convinced that he has been lured into a trap, a voluntary and conscious act to prevent him from winning the race and the championship.

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, after the collision with Coulthard Picture of: Motorsport Images

Telemetry data will show a sudden slowdown by the Scotsman, even if a maneuver attempted would have also exposed Coulthard himself to grave danger, given the track conditions. The admission, by Hakkinen’s teammate, will come only years later.

That August 30, victory will be in the hands of Damon Hill, who gives the first success for Jordan completed by the second position of his teammate, Ralf Schumacher. In the meantime, that 1998, however, would never have borne the name of Ferrari. Much less that of Schumi.