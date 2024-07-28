Race results, ranking and order of arrival of the F1 Grand Prix in Belgium on the track of Spa Francorchamps. Lewis Hamilton he won the race taking advantage of the disqualification of the teammate George Russellsince his Mercedes W15 number 63 it turned out under the minimum weight requested by 798 kg during the post-race checks. Thus, at the end of the race, the stewards rewrote the final finishing order of the 2024 Belgian GP: Lewis Hamilton was declared the winner of the GP ahead of Oscar Plates (McLaren) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

F1 race Belgium 2024, results

Before the investigation that led to his disqualification George Russell had achieved a splendid victory in the Belgian Grand Prix thanks to a bold strategy and a thrilling chase by his Mercedes teammate, Lewis Hamiltonin the final stages of the race.

Russell’s Mercedes was found 1.5kg underweight

But after the race, on the advice of the FIA ​​technical delegate, Jo Bauerit turned out that the fuel left in the tank had caused the car’s weight to drop to 796.5 kg, 1.5 kg under the limit. Consequentially, Russell’s success was erasedwith English excluded from the order of arrival and disqualified, unless adequate explanations are provided.

The Belgian GP was won by his teammate Lewis Hamiltonwho had gained the lead of the race at the expense of Ferrari Charles Leclercovertaking him within two laps of starting from the pold position. While most drivers opted for two stops, Russell took a risk with just one stop on the tenth lap of the 44 scheduled, trying to manage the hard tyres until the end.

Hamilton declared winner of Belgian GP by Stewards

Hamilton got very close to Russell in the final laps, but was unable to pass him, allowing Russell to take what would have been his third F1 win, which was later cancelled by the stewards’ decision. The Mercedes driver’s disqualification also helped Oscar Plateswhich rose from third place to second, and the Charles Leclerc’s Ferrariwho climbed onto the podium.

The Belgian GP was complicated for Max Verstappenwho started eleventh, managed to climb up to fourth place with Red Bull.

Leclerc climbed onto the podium at the 2024 Belgian GP

Despite getting closer to Verstappen, Landon Norris had to settle for fifth place on a difficult day for McLaren, followed by former teammate Carlos Sainz, sixth for Ferrari. Sergio Perez Red Bull’s driver finished seventh, overtaken by Sainz in the closing stages, amid continued pressure over his place in the team.

F1 podium race BELGIUM 2024

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

F1 GP BELGIUM 2024 Race Results, RANKING

POS # PILOT STABLE ROUNDS TIME 1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 1:19’57.566 2 81 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 44 +1.173s 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 44 +8.549s 4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 44 +9.226s 5 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 44 +9.850s 6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 44 +19.795s 7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 44 +43.195s 8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 44 +49.963s 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 44 +52.552s 10 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 44 +54.926s 11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 44 +63.011s 12 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 44 +63.651s 13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 44 +64.365s 14 20 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 44 +66.631s 15 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 44 +70.638s 16 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 44 +76.737s 17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams-Mercedes 44 +86.057s 18 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 44 +88.833s NC 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 5 DNF NC 6 George Russell Mercedes 44 DISQUALIFIED Final Standings, Order of Arrival of the Belgian GP F1 2024

Belgian GP F1 2024 final standings, before Russell’s disqualification

Read also:

→ F1 Calendar 2024

→ F1 2024 Drivers and Constructors Standings

→ Formula 1 Timetable

→ F1 Drivers and Constructors Points How They Are Awarded

→ Sprint Race how it works

→ LIVE F1 Times

→ F1 NEWS

→ F1 2026 Regulations

→ What do you think about the F1 season? Check it outF1 discussions on FORUM!

The article F1 race standings Belgium 2024, results and order of arrival comes from newsauto.it.

#Belgium #Race #Standings #Results #Finishing #Order