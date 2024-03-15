Formula 1 grinds the present and archives the past at an impressive speed. It is not clear who first summarized a thought that has become a staple in motorsport (“as good as last race”), that is, the general opinion on a driver is strongly influenced by what he did in his last race. This principle fits perfectly with what was said and written about Oliver Bearman in the aftermath of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, especially because 'Ollie' has only taken part in one Grand Prix in Formula 1 to date.

Bearman performed admirably in Jeddah and the first to recognize it were his opponents. In Formula 1, drivers often grant their young colleagues the honor of the 'first', be it the debut race, the first victory or the first world title. Pats on the back, handshakes, hugs and verbal recognition, then we return to the ranks, opponents first and foremost.

Lewis Hamilton with Oliver Bearman before the Jeddah GP: the seven-time world champion complimented Ollie after the race Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

At the end of the race, Oliver found himself in front of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris, almost lining up to give him the right recognition. And this means only one thing: the challenge has been won.

Receiving so much positive attention is pleasing, both to the person concerned and to those who are involved in various capacities in his journey. And the confirmation that one is on the right path rewards investors and usually strengthens the foundations on which to build the future. In the era in which the absolute superlatives of adjectives are used without reservation, however, there is also the risk of going further. It's easy to be called champions, super talents, or as they like to say in the paddock, “next big thing”.

Then, however, the bad Sunday arrives and the bubble of positivity vanishes. Italian Grand Prix 2022. In the night between Friday and Saturday Alexander Albon was hospitalized at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza for appendicitis, Williams called Nyck De Vries to replace him. The Dutchman ended the weekend with an excellent ninth position, earning compliments from everyone. Helmut Marko goes further and offers him a starting contract in AlphaTauri for the 2023 season only to fire him after ten races. This happens too.

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Bearman has a very different history compared to De Vries, starting with his age: eighteen years old compared to the Dutchman's twenty-seven at the time of Williams' call. Oliver has a very important path behind him in the preparatory formulas: Italian and German F.4 champion in 2021, third in F.3 the following season (with title lost in the photo finish) and sixth in Formula 2 last year, with four successes and three pole positions under his belt.

The Ferrari Driver Academy has drawn up a very specific project for him, which envisages an assault on the Formula 2 title this year to be put on the table as a business card to open the doors of Haas.

A clear path. Then the 48 hours of Jeddah which brought Ollie into the powerful spotlight of Formula 1 in red. In the aftermath of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the prospect of being able to race two seasons in Formula 1 with Haas seems to have become a small thing, but there are those who have gone even further, questioning Ferrari's choice to hire Lewis Hamilton when Bearman is available at 'home'.

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

We run too much and, sometimes, even in the wrong direction. Never before has Ferrari been called upon to protect Bearman's talent, guiding him on his growth path and keeping him away from the risk of getting burned.

Formula 1 is ferocious. In the car, where the hardest work is to shave off the last half second (the one that rightly separated Bearman from Leclerc in Jeddah), and in the opinions that exalt and destroy in the space of a handful of weeks. The Verstappen idolized today without any reservations had been christened “Versbatten” in his first year and a half in Toro Rosso, when in reality he was only completing his growth path linked to his premature debut in Formula 1.

On the contrary, Kevin Magnussen, now considered one of the drivers who should leave space, arrived in the Circus exalted by his brilliant debut which saw him second at the end of his first ever Grand Prix.

Bearman has a growth path ahead of him that is still not completed in Formula 2, his real seasonal target. Then will come the opportunity to make his full-time debut in Formula 1 (which in itself is already a huge achievement) by clocking up the necessary kilometers to build a wealth of experience that in a Formula 1 without tests can only be formed on race weekends.

There is no reason to rush, if Ollie confirms that he deserves it, it will only be a matter of time for the last important call. If the phone call arrives in 2027, the person receiving it will be a boy half as old as Fernando Alonso today and will have plenty of time available.