Being catapulted from Formula 2 to Formula 1, taking part in just one practice session before qualifying and representing Ferrari – taking all that, mixing and shaking well – can't be easy for anyone, not even a seasoned driver. Imagine for an 18 year old who, however prepared, had in mind to start well from the cadet category race and put the difficult weekend in Sakhir behind him.

Instead, Oliver Bearman was the author of a top-level Saturday. Making his debut in F1 and with Ferrari, the British driver achieved a solid 11th time in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, on a fast and difficult track like Jeddah.

Bearman found himself so comfortable with the SF-24 that he was somewhat disappointed with the result. In fact, he just missed Q3 by a few thousandths.

“I'm satisfied with the day. This morning I woke up and expected to start from pole in F2. Instead I will start from 11th position in Formula 1.”

“It was a hectic day, because I only did one free practice session and then I had to immediately face qualifying.”

The 18-year-old from Essex's dissatisfaction stems from the fact that he made too many mistakes in the two decisive laps of Q2. In short, he felt he had all the credentials to be able to get into Q3 despite having little experience both on the Red and in Formula 1.

“I'm not very happy because I came very close to qualifying for Q3 but I wasn't able to. In Q2 I messed up a bit and I'm sorry about how it went. I'm a bit disappointed, but it's a good opportunity.”

“I felt very comfortable in the car. I pushed, perhaps too much. Perhaps I overestimated the situation and made a mess. I made some mistakes which then penalized me.”

Young yes, but aware of the brand he is defending this weekend, Bearman didn't have too many scruples in indicating a points finish as his main objective for tomorrow's race.

“The goal for the race is to score points. I didn't do many laps in a row, only in Free Practice 3. But the goal is to improve and finish the race in points. It would be really, really nice.”