On July 4th, Oliver Bearman was officially announced as the Haas team’s race driver in the next Formula 1 world championship. Andrea Kimi Antonelli is waiting to find out whether he will drive for Williams or Mercedes in 2025, but his entry into the Circus is now a done deal. In view of next season, there could also be room for a third rookie, but let’s start with the fixed points.

If today a non-expert enthusiast (or even an insider not really in the system) were to read the Formula 2 championship standings, he would risk finding himself grappling with some questions: Antonelli is currently eighth, Bearman thirteenth. The two, teammates in the Prema team, currently boast only one victory obtained in both cases of the sprint race, that is, the Saturday race that starts with the inversion of the top ten positions. So why them?

Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes driver

In the last decade the panorama of junior programs has undergone great transformations, dictated by an increasingly fierce competition between the various Academies. Bearman and Antonelli are part of the Mercedes junior program and the Ferrari Driver Academy respectively, that is, the nurseries of two of the major teams present in Formula 1. Their story has different origins, Antonelli was selected and inserted into the Mercedes junior program at the age of thirteen, competing in his last two seasons in karting with the official ‘star’ logo on his helmet and suit.

His single-seater debut dates back to August 2021, when he turned fifteen, the minimum age to compete in Formula 4. Then an impressive rise: Italian and German champion in F4 in 2022, Middle East and European F.Regional champion the following season.

Bearman entered the FDA’s radar during 2021, when he dominated the Italian F.4 championship with a haul of eleven victories. The move to F.3 confirmed what Maranello had hoped to see, Ollie was in the fight for the championship until the last race, closing the season in third position. It was a similar story last year, with four victories obtained in his debut year in Formula 2.

Antonelli has been a Mercedes driver for five years now, a considerable amount of time to allow those who work in Brackley to form a precise and detailed idea of ​​the qualities and potential of this boy. The questions that many people ask today have already been the subject of analysis some time ago, Toto Wolff and Gwen Lagrue (one of the managers of the Mercedes junior program) have already found the answers even before Antonelli took his first steps behind the wheel of a Formula 2 single-seater.

Totto Wolff, Mercedes Photo by: Erik Junius

Up until 15 or 20 years ago the process was different, many drivers arrived in Formula 3 in GP2 (formerly F.2) still unattached, and it was the performances in these categories that finally opened the doors to the big Formula 1 teams. To get ahead of the game, the various Academies started to burn the times, gradually arriving over the years to compete with twelve and thirteen year olds in the world of karting.

By accelerating the selection and growth processes, the moment of choices has also been brought forward, and in some cases participation in the Formula 2 championship is nothing more than a warm up before the official move to Formula 1. The decisions, the ones that count, have already been made on the basis of sporting results obtained previously. This does not mean that Bearman and Antonelli are no longer under scrutiny, but the result in Formula 2 in their case is not a crucial step.

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

For both, the season in the cadet category is proving to be disappointing, but for Mercedes and Ferrari the analysis of what is happening on the track is enough, from which emerges the lack of performance of the Prema team with the new F.2 single-seater, a car that has put in crisis several teams that had swept the board in the previous technical cycle.

Bearman was ready when the call came to Formula 1 over the Jeddah weekend, where he replaced Carlos Sainz at the wheel of the SF-24, while Antonelli is carrying out an intense test programme with the 2022 Mercedes F1 under the guidance of engineer Riccardo Musconi. Any doubts, if there were any, in Kimi’s case were dispelled in the long days of testing at the wheel of the W13.