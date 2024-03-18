Amsterdam, Netherlands.- Max Emilian Verstappen remains focused on winning the season 2024 of Formula One despite the problems revolving around Red Bull Racing.

The scandal of CEO and team manager, Christian Hornerwho was accused by a Red Bull employee for alleged 'inappropriate conduct', would be influencing the three-time world championAccording to his father, Jos Verstappento the tabloid 'Daily Mail'.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Furthermore, the alleged accusations towards Helmut Marko for an “information leak” about the case of Christian Horner I would separate him from Red Bull Racingwhich would cause Max Verstappen made the decision to leave the Austrian team after being loyal to the 80-year-old former driver.

For this reason, the steering wheel Dutch would add a clause in his contract with Red Bull Racingin which it stipulates that Helmut Marko must continue as adviser of the equipment, according to versions in the Britain.

Max Verstappen celebrates with Helmut Marko

Instagram maxverstappen1

Media specialized in motoring they assure that 'Mad Max' would have made said condition under the supervision of Helmut Markowhom the Dutchman considers a “pillar” in the Red Bulls.

It should be noted that other teams They have already expressed their love for Max Verstappen if you abandon Red Bull Racingmainly the team Mercedesproper to have a seat before the future departure of the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamiltonwho signed with Ferrari.

Max Emilian Verstappen tries to disconnect from each topic, but the constant questions he receives distract him from his objective, which is to be four-time Formula One champion this year.

Max Verstappen celebrates victory in Australia

EFE

The Formula One returns to his old ways this weekend, with the Australian Grand Prixcareer that 'Mad Max' seeks endorse to support the leadership of World Drivers Championship.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.