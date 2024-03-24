Melbourne, Australia.- Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza he just piloted his 'RB20' in it Australian Grand Prixon the asphalt of Albert Parkwhere a penalty of three places he sentenced Mexican in search of his first victory in the season 2024 of Formula One.

'Checo' Pérez left in sixth place and after 58 turns It was barely enough for him to climb one place to finish fifth and add ten more points to his score, 46, to continue on the lookout for the World Drivers Championshipbut from third position after being surpassed by Charles Leclerc (47) by one digit.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Although he Mexican34 years old, was left outside the podium For the first time in this campaign, good news would come for him, according to the journalist Peter Windsor after speaking in a video about what lies ahead in the career of Sergio Perez in it motoring.

Sergio Pérez finished 5th in Australia

Twitter Sergio Pérez

It seems that The rider will continue one more season with the Red Bull Racing team. Perez Mendoza He would have already extended his connection with the Milton Keynes team until 2025 in just three competitions held this year.

Sergio Pérez would renew with Red Bull Racing

Twitter [ Alerta F1 ]

«I have heard from several quite reliable sources in the 'paddock' that Sergio Perez “has already extended his contract for next season,” said the british journalist behind the Australian Grand Prix.

The next participation of Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza it will be in the Japanese Grand Prix. He Tricolor steering wheel will make the engine sing on the Suzuka Circuit on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.