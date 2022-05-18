Formula 1 returns to Europe to compete in one of the Grand Prix that can now be defined as a classic of the season and certainly among the toughest, at least for the tires. The Montmelò circuit that hosts the Spanish GP this weekend is a track that requires a medium-high downforce due to the different varieties of corners that characterize it.

To complete the picture of tire fatigue, especially in terms of thermal stress, there is the rather abrasive nature of the asphalt, laid just under four years ago. It is no coincidence that Pirelli has selected the three hardest compounds, C1, C2 and C3 for this race.

Pirelli tires in the paddock Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The layout of the Catalan circuit has remained almost unchanged over the years except for some changes, especially in the last sector, which has become increasingly slower over time. In the first, however, the drivers face the long starting straight and a fast sequence of medium or high speed corners. It is therefore easy to understand the great variety that this track – not surprisingly the site of the pre-season tests – offers, making it an excellent test bench for cars, technicians and drivers.

Predictive analyzes by MegaRide engineers focused on the stress the tires are subjected to. As evident from the graph shown below, in which the total friction power has been represented, it is the left front tire that is most stressed, especially in the long curve 3 at the end of the first sector.

Another very critical point for the tires is turn 9, while the third sector presents a sequence of low speed corners, to face which it is important to have a precise car in the front and excellent in traction: the graph suggests with lighter colors the areas in which, especially the rear ones, generate heat by virtue of frequent acceleration and braking in the technical mixed.

Megaride simulation of the left front tire in Barcelona Photo by: MegaRide

The MegaRide technicians have paid particular attention to Curve 3 which has a very long right-hand bend under acceleration that stresses the left tire in a particular way, as shown by the graph below.

On the rubber in question, an average thermal increase on the tread of about 40% is recorded. Considering that the same tire undergoes considerable thermal stresses even in curve 9, the management of the front will certainly require a lot of attention, also thanks to the aerobalance which in tracks such as the Catalan one is generally more shifted to the front.

Thermal increase of the tread at turn 3 of the Barcelona circuit Photo by: MegaRide

It must be said that these are difficulties generally well known to the technicians, who do not expect any surprises even from the new 18-inch tires, which were tested for the first time at Montmelò, although with ambient temperatures certainly different to those expected this weekend. .

Total friction power in Barcelona between 18-inch and 13-inch tires Photo by: MegaRide

The greater fit of the tires has already confirmed several times to have a lower thermal working range. As the analyzes on the lateral friction power generated show, even in Barcelona a lower degradation can be expected compared to 13 inches, which could lead to one less pit stop compared to previous Catalan races.