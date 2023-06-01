Formula 1 is back to stretching its wheels on a permanent track, wide enough not to detract from the greatness of the current single-seaters. Spain continues to be an important crossroads in the season, both for the introduction of numerous updates and because it is considered the ideal testing ground for the cars. The track and cars have evolved over the years, but the Circuit de Catalunya continues to be a testing facility for the teams, although it cannot be considered fully representative.

An incomplete track

Barcelona is one of the richest, most varied and most challenging tracks on the calendar. However, this does not mean that Montmelò is a fully representative track of all the conditions that can be faced during the season. In addition to the impossibility of enclosing all the characteristics useful for judging a single-seater in a single circuit, it must also be considered the evolution of the track itself. With the cancellation of the chicane in the last sector and the widening of turn 13, Barcelona loses those low-traffic sections that tested the mechanical grip of the cars. Other medium-low speed points remain, such as turn 5 and turn 10, but in its new-old configuration the track shifts attention to aerodynamic qualities, putting the mechanical ones in second light and simplifying the search for balance.

The calendar has also changed profoundly in the last decade, increasingly enriched by city circuits with various characteristics. As Gianluca Calvaresi has recently commented on these pages, Barcelona will be the first race on a permanent track since Bahrain in this part, a starter of what will be the European season of the World Championship. Moving away from the cities, the cars once again try their hand at it a leveled asphalt with no particular roughness, another trait absent in Catalonia. The 2022 Mercedes contested one of its best races of the year in Spain, precisely thanks to a homogeneous road surface that allowed the team to descend with the heights from the ground and generate more downforce.

The absorption of bumps and dips was indicated by Charles Leclerc as one of the main shortcomings of the Ferrari 2023, a concept indirectly reiterated by Vasseur, describing the SF-23 as an inconsistent and difficult car to drive. Barcelona could therefore hide some limitations of the current Red, but also expose others such as rubber degradation. Montmelò is therefore a probative and truthful track, but not fully representative of all the qualities and limits of a single-seater. It is no coincidence that Toto Wolff explained that Mercedes introduced the new package of updates in Monaco to test it on multiple tracks in a wide range of conditions. In fact, Barcelona will enhance the aerodynamic efficiency of the cars, but will not give the same feedback as regards the bump absorption that Miami, Monte Carlo and Montreal offer instead.

Almost 30 km/h more

However, Montmelò remains a very diversified circuit, full of high-speed corners where the load capacity emerges. While in the first sector of Miami the response of the cars in the changes of direction was appreciated above all, Barcelona will exalt stability during travel in the longer turns such as 3, 4 and 14. The level of downforce will be medium-high, very similar to previous editions. In fact, the cancellation of the final chicane will increase the mileage on the finish straight, placing the emphasis on speed in all one. At the same time, however, the last two corners will require a high level of downforce, whereas previously the final sector required mainly mechanical grip.

Brembo classifies the renewed Montmelò with a severity of 2 out of 5 for the braking system, activated 12% of the time against 17% in the previous edition. It is the indication of a much smoother track, without sudden braking or great dispersion of speed. The simulations predict race lap times around 7 seconds faster, which could mean hourly averages in qualifying close to 240 km/h, almost 30 km/h more than in the past. Brembo also predicts that the riders will have to use the brakes in turn 13, the penultimate corner, which despite having a wider angle than the last one has a tighter radius of curvature. Vasseur in any case anticipated that the challenge could be to tackle the final bend in full force. Eyes therefore focused on the telemetry, to see who will have the foot and the means to throw themselves downhill with the gas wide open.

The theme of tire degradation returns to Barcelona, ​​on a very harsh track for tires and often accompanied by torrid temperatures. The winning strategy in 2022 was the triple stop, a tactic which, however, will not be taken for granted this year too. The new layout of the circuit reduces the stress on the rear tires in the traction phases, but increases the stress on the front left tyre, which experiences vertical loads of around 1000 kg between turns 3, 4, 9, 13 and 14. Pirelli brings back the C2 and C3 compounds from last season with the new C1, one step softer than the hard compound of 2022 which was not used in the race. Finally, as in previous races, the requirements for static tire pressures are higher than in the last edition, with 23.0 and 20.0 psi for front and rear, against 22.5 and 19.0 psi in 2022.

Updates and changes

Many technical innovations are expected in Spain, starting with Ferrari, which Vasseur has confirmed the arrival of a new body. The Team Principal also reiterated an important and often underestimated concept, namely the impossibility of extracting 100% from a new package from the very first race, as it is first necessary to understand how to adjust the set-up. This becomes even more important on the current generation of cars, in which mechanics and aerodynamics are closely connected. Helmut Marko anticipated news also for Red Bull, while the paddock expects updates from an Aston Martin that has changed very little so far since the beginning of the year. Tire management and high downforce are among the main qualities for the AMR23, allowing Fernando Alonso to hope for a good result in front of his fans. Eyes also on Alpine, whose bodywork was updated in Monaco, which is hunting for confirmation on whether the A523 can hope to fight again with the other teams behind Red Bull.

The stage in Barcelona offers two other technical cues. The first is the test of the new Pirellii that will debut at Silverstone, equipped with a more fatigue-resistant material initially conceived for 2024. Mario Isola ensures that the product is identical in behavior to the specification at the beginning of the year, but some Team Principals do not exclude that something in the hierarchies could change. Finally, on the eve of the Spanish Grand Prix came the news that Rob Marshall leaves Red Bull in the direction of McLaren. Just a few days earlier, Adrian Newey explained how Marshall himself was engaged in preliminary integration studies between the power unit and chassis in view of 2026. Certainly not a welcome farewell to Milton Keynes.