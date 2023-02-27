The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is back to old-fashioned and for the 2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix it will remove the last chicane.

Introduced several years ago in the hope of seeing an increase in overtaking, the variant that effectively cut through the last two corners didn’t actually bring the desired show and for the event on 2-4 June it was decided to take a step back.

The management of the Catalan track, in collaboration with the FIA ​​and the F1 Race Director, Niels Wittich, opted to readopt the last two right-hand corners which then lead onto the starting straight, a decision that had already been discussed for several months and that today it was made official.

Stuart Robertson (FIA Safety Manager) and Wittich carried out the inspection giving a positive opinion to return to the 4.657km version, also approving the new safety barriers installed outside in the escape routes in the last sector.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, Barcelona remains with double homologation and the chicane can be used according to the needs and choices of the various championships that will use the circuit for their events.

In 2023 we will then see other changes, such as the widening of the run-off area in turn 1 with 70m of gravel and a new FIA fence to protect turns 1 and 2, thus significantly improving the safety of the drivers and insiders.

The service roads surrounding the area and a part of the public area will also be rearranged by March, while for spectators there will be a new billboard located at the exit of the pit lane, still in the form of a tower and with more modern graphics.

Finally, the curbs were repainted, with further renovation works for the areas reserved for the public and the toilets.