Like every year Barcelona offers a lot of food for thought from a technical point of view, thanks to the many evolutionary packages introduced by the teams on a track considered a real test bed for aerodynamics. The first interesting aspect to underline is the difficult search for the right compromise between speed on the flying lap and consistency on race pace, with many cars that proved to be performing in one situation and more in difficulty in the other.

Never before this year has attention been focused on the top of the standings, which up to this point has only concerned Red Bull and Ferrari. The two teams may have to deal with an almost revitalized Mercedes which, unlike the first two, seems closer to the key of the problem, showing itself in great shape both in terms of qualifying and in race projection.

Comparing the pace on Medium tires (the only compound tested by all three cars), Red Bull seems to have a large advantage of about half a second over the Mercedes, while the Red pays even six tenths with Leclerc. A gap which, however, is purely indicative at the moment, which can undoubtedly be filed with a good work on the setup in PL3, but which sets off an alarm bell in Maranello.

With very high temperatures (over 40 ° C during the session, which should be confirmed both Saturday and Sunday) and a particularly abrasive asphalt not comparable to those encountered so far in the first part of the season, the F1-75 ate too quickly its tires, especially the front ones, as we had already glimpsed a couple of weeks ago in Miami.

The single lap speed could still be a good card for Ferrari to play in light of the very characteristics of Barcelona, ​​which has always been a rather difficult track for overtaking. In fact, being in front of the first corner could allow you to play well with your strategy and set your own pace, but in any case it will be essential to recover something over the course of the weekend.

Going more towards the midfield, however, the fight still seems to be very close between Alpine and the ‘new’ Aston Martin, even if we will once again have to deal with an Alfa Romeo that will play – as happened more than once in this one. 2022 – cards covered given the engine problems accused by Bottas at the beginning of PL2.