|1st row
|1.Max Verstappen 1:12,272
Red Bull
|2. Carlos Sainz 1:12,734
Ferrari
|2nd Row
|3. Lando Norris 1:12,792
McLaren
|4. Lewis Hamilton 1:12,818
Mercedes
|3rd row
|5. Spears Stroll 1:12,994
Aston Martin
|6. Esteban Or with 1:13.083
Alpine
|4th Row
|7. Nico Hulkenberg 1:13,229
Haas
|8. Fernando Alonso 1:13,507
Aston Martin
|5th Row
|9. Pierre Gasly 1.12.816
Alpine*
|10. Oscars Plates 1:13.682McLaren
|6th Row
|11. Sergius Perez 1:13,334
Red Bull
|12. George Russell 1:13,447
Mercedes
|7th Row
|13. Guanyu Zhou 1:13,521
Alfa Romeo
|14. Nick de Vries 1.14.083
Alpha Tauri
|8th Row
|15. Yuki Tsunoda 1:14,477
Alpha Tauri
|16. Valtteri Bottas 1:13,977
Alfa Romeo
|9th Row
|17. Kevin Magnussen 1:14.042
Haas
| 18. Alex Albon 1:14.063
Williams
|10th row
|19. Charles Leclerc 1:14.079
Ferrari
|20. Logan Sargeant 1:14.699 Williams
* Gasly penalized six grid positions for two different riders impeding during Q1.
F1 Qualifying Barcelona, the chronicle
It is no longer a question of Red Bull “other planet”. Or rather, it’s not just that. Because while Sergio Perez is shipwrecked for the second consecutive qualifying and is eliminated in Q2, Max Verstappen gets a pole position as a true ruler: 1:12,272 the time of the world champion. For Super Max it is pole number 24 in his career: joined by Niki Lauda and his father-in-law Nelson Piquet in 11th place overall.
Good performance by Carlos Sainzfor the first time in the front row this year: however the gap from Verstappen is very large (+0.462), luck for the Spaniard of the Ferrari that others do no better. So make way for surprises: Lando Norris sensationally third ahead of Lewis Hamilton, fourth ahead of Lance Stroll. Both move up one place on the grid following the penalty imposed on Pierre Gasly for a double impeding on Sainz and Verstappen. The Frenchman is penalized by six positions and climbs to ninth place: Oscar Piastri will join him in the fifth row. Fernando’s eighth place is disappointing Alonsoalso behind Esteban Ocon’s Alpine and Nico Hülkenberg’s Haas.
The news of the day, however, is the sensational elimination of Charles Leclerc in Q1. Even penultimate time for the Monegasque, who had already suffered car problems in FP3 (but had been reassured by track engineer Xavi Marcos) and didn’t find feeling even in Q1: “There is something wrong with the machine“, this is the outburst of #16. For the team it’s about the temperature of the tyres, Leclerc is convinced of some mechanical problem: it will be a debriefing that of Ferrari was very intense, which would have needed a much more normal weekend to correctly evaluate the goodness of the updates in terms of the race.
The line-up at the start will be very important as usual on the Montmeló circuit, where overtaking is never easy: we will see what happens in the Grand Prix starting at 3 pm on Sunday, with Leclerc, Perez, Russell and Alonso called for a great comeback while Verstappen he’s already out of trouble with pole position. Of course you can follow all the sessions of the weekend with the direct written on FormulaPassion.it.
