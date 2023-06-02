GP Spain 2023, the results of FP2

pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 m. Verstappen Red Bull 1:13,907 ( St ) – 33 2 f. Alonso Aston Martin 1:14.077 ( St ) +0.170 29 3 No. Hulkenberg Haas 1:14.177 ( St ) +0.270 31 4 St. Perez Red Bull 1:14.219 ( St ) +0.312 29 5 AND. Or with Alpine 1:14,242 ( St ) +0.335 29 6 c. Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.246 ( St ) +0.339 31 7 c. Sainz Ferrari 1:14.274 ( St ) +0.367 31 8 g. Russell Mercedes 1:14,392 ( St ) +0.485 31 9 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:14,448 ( St ) +0.541 31 10 P. Gasly Alpine 1:14,457 ( St ) +0.550 28 11 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1:14,549 ( St ) +0.642 30 12 OR. Plates McLaren 1:14,583 ( St ) +0.676 29 13 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:14,585 ( St ) +0.678 29 14 L. Norris McLaren 1:14.694 ( St ) +0.787 30 15 k. Magnussen Haas 1:14.713 ( St ) +0.806 23 16 No. de Vries Alpha Tauri 1:14,785 ( St ) +0.878 33 17 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:14,840 ( St ) +0.933 34 18 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.010 ( St ) +1.103 30 19 TO. Albon Williams 1:15.056 ( St ) +1.149 31 20 L. Sargeant Williams 1:15.415 ( St ) +1.508 32

Spanish GP 2023, the chronicle of PL2

As in the first free practice session, also in the second Max Verstappen commands the dances at Montmeló. The world champion is the only driver to go under 1:14 and obtains the best time, stopping the clock at 1:13,907. Much more contained gaps than in the morning: if in FP1 Super Max had given almost eight tenths to his teammate Sergio Perez, in the afternoon the Dutchman had to “settle” for 170 thousandths to the landlord Fernando Alonso. What scares the others, however, is not Verstappen’s simulation-qualification, but his ability to lap the race pace to the hundredth and manage the tire to perfection, to the point of packing a totally off-scale time at the end of his final stint with the C3s: 1:18.672.

Third place for a surprising Nico Hulkenbergthat comes before Perez and Esteban Or with: very positive on Friday for the Frenchman, third this morning and confirmed in the top-5 in the afternoon. The Alpine rider is only 23 thousandths behind the RB19’s Checoperhaps damaged at the bottom, and beats the first of the Ferraris, driven by Charles, by four thousandths Leclerc. Even the Monegasque (+0.339 from Verstappen) has the opportunity to test Ferrari’s updates thoroughly and sidepods: the #16 sets the time in the first part of the afternoon, when the track is slower. The same goes for Carlos too Sainz, seventh 28 thousandths behind his teammate. In the top-10 also George Russell, Valtteri Bottas and Pierre Gasly.

Spanish GP 2023, live coverage of PL2

Here you can re-read all the direct written from the PL2 of Montmeló.

The program

Formula 1 is back on track tomorrow morning for the last free practice session scheduled for 12.30, after which the hunt for pole position will get serious: qualifying will start at 4.00 pm. Montmeló circuit, where it's never easy to overtake: we'll see what happens in the Grand Prix starting at 3pm on Sunday.