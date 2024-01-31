Barcelona has hosted Formula 1 since 1991, when the first edition of the Spanish Grand Prix took place on the Montmeló track. A circuit that for years has been very important in the F1 ecosystem and which could now see its place in the calendar in danger following the announcement that from 2026 to 2035 the Spanish Grand Prix will be held in Madrid.

Barcelona is working to be able to continue to count on F1 as the flagship of a circuit that also has MotoGP and other competitions and activities that ensure that its occupancy exceeds 300 days each season.

In an informal meeting with journalists, Oriol Sagrera, Secretary General of the Ministry of Enterprise and Employment of the Government of Catalonia and CEO of the Barcelona-Catalonia Circuit, and José Luis Santamaría, General Director of the Circuit, illustrated the plan of complete renovation of its structures, with a public investment of 50 million euros.

This renovation, which began more than two years ago and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, includes the renovation of the pits, which will become much more operational, the construction of a new covered structure that replaces the current terrace of the pit building , to host spaces such as the Paddock Club, a new control tower and an imposing walkway on the back straight which will connect the paddock with the stadium area and which will host a large hospitality area.

The Circuit expects a full house both for Formula 1, where it will inaugurate its new hosting duties in June with the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix, and for MotoGP with the Catalan GP (in May) in a year full of races and activity. The appointment with F1 will also be a good time to make progress in negotiations with Stefano Domenicali and to guarantee the presence of the top automotive category after 2026, when his current contract expires.

The Circuit is optimistic about the renewal of the contract, despite the arrival of Madrid, and believes it has one of the best facilities in the world to host a Grand Prix. Domenicali has already winked at Barcelona during the presentation of the agreement with Madrid and praised Sagrera's management.

In 2026, it is said, there will be a Grand Prix in Montmeló with a different name, it is not known whether it will be the European GP, ​​the Catalan GP or the Barcelona GP, the latter probably being the favorite of the organisers. What remains to be seen is whether there will be two F1 races in Spain starting in 2027.