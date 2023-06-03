Logan Sargeant crashed into the Williams at the exit of the last corner in Barcelona after ten minutes of the third free practice session of the Spanish GP: the American lost the FW45 on the inside curb of the very fast corner of the revised Spanish track and went to hit the barriers with the left side, causing the display of the red flag. The accident, without consequences for the driver, preceded the onset of rain by a few seconds, which soaked the Catalan asphalt.

All the drivers managed to carry out a qualifying simulation with the soft tires and they immediately went out with the softer compound, anticipating the downpour that was expected. And in the first attempt, Max Verstappen saw fit to improve yesterday’s performance by three tenths with a 1’13″644. Pirelli has decided to increase the inflation pressure of the front tires by 1 PSI (from 23 to 24 PSI). after it was clear that these F1s will go well below the expected pole position time estimated at 1’13″4.

Sergio Perez, having solved the problems with the floor that penalized him yesterday, brought his RB19 to second place with a gap of 250 thousandths from the two-time world champion. Red Bull, therefore, confirmed its clear technical superiority also in Montmelò, while Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, which did not shine yesterday, seems to have grown. The Englishman with the W14 equipped with bellies finished third, four tenths behind Max, a sign that the Brackley team may have found the key to developing the single-seater.

The seven-time world champion preceded the best Ferrari, that of Carlos Sainz. The Madrid native, after running in a medium train for the race (same operation also performed by Charles Leclerc) carried out his flying lap attempt not without some imperfections: the result was a 1’14″240 more than half a second from Verstappen, just a thread (24 thousandths) ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, a true local idol, also with George Russell’s Mercedes in tow.

Charles Leclerc did not impress in the only run: the Monegasque is still in the learning phase of the SF-23 Evo and Ferrari has still used a “deflated” engine mapping since he was approached by Valtteri Bottas with Alfa Romeo. The top 10 was completed by Yuki Tsunoda with AlphaTauri and Lando Norris with McLaren.

The Englishman was the first to mount an Intermediate train with a wet track, prompting the riders to contend with the wet, given that the weather forecast does not rule out the possibility of rain also occurring during qualifying.

Five minutes before the checkered flag, Lando was the first to rejoin the track on slicks, as the asphalt dried out, making the Intermediates inadequate due to the lack of sufficient wet patches. And almost everyone went back to lap to evaluate the track conditions in limited grip conditions. Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly managed to go hiking in the sand without much damage. Verstappen complained that he had been spun unnecessarily with a train of new softs.

In the last return to the track, the impediment that Carlos Sainz caused against Nyck De Vries was reported: nothing serious, at the most, a reprimand will come for the Madrid-born.